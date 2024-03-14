Ultraviolette Launches Supernova DC Fast Charging Stations

Of the many EV startups, there are a few who are consistently working on their product and supporting infrastructure. One such startup brand is Bangalore-based Ultraviolette announcing the introduction of its DC fast-charging infrastructure called UV Supernova. The company has announced two fast charging options, 6 kW and 12 kW charging stations, the former called ‘Supernova’ and the latter ‘Supernova Plus’.



With 10 DC fast charging stations in place and operation, Ultraviolette will be deploying 100+ charging stations under phase one of the UV Supernova DC fast charging network. Currently, the new charging stations have been set up in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Ultraviolette has strategically opted for locations like popular cafes and alongside major highways, to ensure the experience of fast charging the F77 is as convenient as possible.

Commenting on the announcement of the UV Supernova charging stations, Mr Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette said, "The debut of Ultraviolette SUPERNOVA charging stations is a transformative milestone in our commitment to delivering a seamless and user-friendly charging infrastructure for our customers. The sole purpose of this initiative is to facilitate intercity and cross-country travel for our F77 customers, and we are confident that this will play a pivotal role in propelling the growth of electric mobility, solidifying Ultraviolette's position as an industry leader. These charging stations by Ultraviolette are a big step towards cleaner, more efficient mobility and will redefine the future of electric motorcycle travel in India. Combining the industry-leading 307 km IDC range of the F77 with the expansion of the SUPERNOVA and SUPERNOVA PLUS charging stations, our customers can embark on thrilling adventures beyond city and state borders.”

Let’s take a quick dive into the details of the Supernova DC fast charging stations. All the stations are and will be equipped with Type 6 connectors, based on the IS17017-2-6 (IEC 62196-6) Standard recognized by the BIS, ensuring compatibility and ease of use. The 6 kW charging stations are equipped with dual 3 kW DC fast charging guns, while the 12 kW charging stations are equipped with dual 6 kW DC fast charging guns. Both charging stations are also compatible with the optional Boost charger that one can opt for the F77.

Sharing his thoughts on the UV Supernova charging stations, Mr Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the advanced Ultraviolette SUPERNOVA and SUPERNOVA PLUS charging stations. The dual-gun configuration in both the 6 kW and 12 kW stations ensures swift and effective charging, aligning with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology. We are enthusiastic about the transformative influence SUPERNOVA will bring to the F77 riding community (UV SQUADRON), and we are committed to further cementing our role in advancing sustainable mobility.”

The Ultraviolette F77 is currently the fastest electric two-wheeler on sale in India and also holds the merit of offering the biggest battery pack on a two-wheeler EV. While the F77 is the only model on sale in the company’s portfolio, it is available in two variants, original and Recon.