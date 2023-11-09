Login

Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024

The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

09-Nov-23 11:36 AM IST

Highlights

  • Long-range Ultraviolette F77, equipped with the larger battery, to be sold in Europe.
  • Electric motorcycle will be available in European markets starting Q2 2024.
  • In Europe, the F77’s price will range between €9,000 – 11,000.

Along with revealing the rapid F99 race bike, electric two-wheeler start-up Ultraviolette Automotive also announced the European launch of its F77 e-motorcycle at EICMA 2023. The battery-powered sport bike, which was launched in India at the end of 2022, has made its way to customers in its home market since the start of this year, and will reach Europe in the second quarter of 2024, the start-up has confirmed. The names of the countries in which the F77 will first be made available hasn’t been disclosed yet, but Ultraviolette has said the motorcycle will cost between €9,000 – 11,000 (INR 8 lakh to 9.80 lakh), which is roughly twice its retail price in India (INR 3.80 – 4.55 lakh, ex-showroom). The start-up will open customer registrations for the European market on November 15.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph

 

In Europe, the F77 will be available only in long-range form, equipped with the larger 10.3 kWh SRB10 battery pack. The difference will be in trim, as the motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants.

 

The long-range F77 has a range of up to 307 kilometres (IDC).

 

Aside from the difference in paint schemes (Recon will be available in Laser, Airstrike and Shadow, while Limited is the ‘Space Edition’ livery), the two variants differ from each other in power output (38.8 bhp for the Recon vs 40.5 bhp for the Limited), acceleration times (Limited is two-tenths quicker to both 60 kmph and 100 kmph from a standstill) and top speed (Recon is 147 kmph, Limited is 152 kmph).

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Review

 

Ultraviolette has previously confirmed it intends to produce 15,000 units of the F77 in its first full year of production, and 235 motorcycles have already been sold, as per the latest registration data on the Vahan portal.

 

The start-up says it has the capacity to produce up to 1.20 lakh motorcycles annually at its current facility, and has previously revealed it also intends to expand to North America, South America, Japan and Southeast Asia. It’s still in the process of making the motorcycle available across India, as it is currently on sale in just a few cities.

 

# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette F77# Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle# Ultraviolette Electric Motorcycle# Electric motorcycles# EVs
