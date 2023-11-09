Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Nov-23 11:36 AM IST
Highlights
- Long-range Ultraviolette F77, equipped with the larger battery, to be sold in Europe.
- Electric motorcycle will be available in European markets starting Q2 2024.
- In Europe, the F77’s price will range between €9,000 – 11,000.
Along with revealing the rapid F99 race bike, electric two-wheeler start-up Ultraviolette Automotive also announced the European launch of its F77 e-motorcycle at EICMA 2023. The battery-powered sport bike, which was launched in India at the end of 2022, has made its way to customers in its home market since the start of this year, and will reach Europe in the second quarter of 2024, the start-up has confirmed. The names of the countries in which the F77 will first be made available hasn’t been disclosed yet, but Ultraviolette has said the motorcycle will cost between €9,000 – 11,000 (INR 8 lakh to 9.80 lakh), which is roughly twice its retail price in India (INR 3.80 – 4.55 lakh, ex-showroom). The start-up will open customer registrations for the European market on November 15.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
In Europe, the F77 will be available only in long-range form, equipped with the larger 10.3 kWh SRB10 battery pack. The difference will be in trim, as the motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants.
The long-range F77 has a range of up to 307 kilometres (IDC).
Aside from the difference in paint schemes (Recon will be available in Laser, Airstrike and Shadow, while Limited is the ‘Space Edition’ livery), the two variants differ from each other in power output (38.8 bhp for the Recon vs 40.5 bhp for the Limited), acceleration times (Limited is two-tenths quicker to both 60 kmph and 100 kmph from a standstill) and top speed (Recon is 147 kmph, Limited is 152 kmph).
Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Review
Ultraviolette has previously confirmed it intends to produce 15,000 units of the F77 in its first full year of production, and 235 motorcycles have already been sold, as per the latest registration data on the Vahan portal.
The start-up says it has the capacity to produce up to 1.20 lakh motorcycles annually at its current facility, and has previously revealed it also intends to expand to North America, South America, Japan and Southeast Asia. It’s still in the process of making the motorcycle available across India, as it is currently on sale in just a few cities.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16718 second ago
At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
-15322 second ago
The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.
-8774 second ago
Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.
-5753 second ago
The tyre is designed to provide durability for drivers facing both on- and off-road conditions.
-2332 second ago
KTM has updated the 390 Adventure with two new colours, Adventure Orange and Adventure White.
11 hours ago
The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.
12 hours ago
The brand has confirmed that it intends to put the Elettra into production soon
12 hours ago
The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023
13 hours ago
Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.
15 hours ago
The adventure tourer marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years
11 hours ago
The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.
1 day ago
Hero MotoCorp is all set to enter EU and UK with its Vida EV brand. The company will start selling its first electric vehicle, the Vida V1, in France, Spain and UK in mid-2024.
3 days ago
In a teaser released by Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle is seen reaching a top-speed of 195 kmph and is expected to debut on November 8 at EICMA 2023
6 days ago
First showcased late in 2022, India’s first geared electric two-wheeler was originally slated to reach customers from September 2023 onwards.
7 days ago
The ID.7 Tourer will be manufactured alongside the ID.7 sedan in Emden