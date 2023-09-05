Login

Ultraviolette F77 Covers Over 6,700 KM In 22 Days; Enters Asia Book Of Records

With the high-performance motorcycle, Ultraviolette has entered the record books
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

05-Sep-23 03:35 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • F77 owner Baala Manikandan covered 6,727 km in 22 days
  • The charging cost for the entire expedition was Rs 400
  • The rider crossed 14 states

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette finds itself in the record books thanks to one of its earliest customers. The brand's maiden electric motorcycle, the Ultraviolette F77, achieved a remarkable feat, covering a distance of 6,727 km in just 22 days, ridden by F77 owner Baala Manikandan. This earned the F77 a place in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, making it the first electric motorcycle to achieve such recognition.

 

Baala Manikandan crossed 14 states on his 6,700km+ journey astride the F77.

 

Starting on May 21 from Chennai, Manikandan faced challenging terrains and extreme weather, enduring temperatures ranging from a scorching +45°C to a freezing -15°C. During his expedition, he crossed 14 states while carrying 55 kg of baggage, concluding his ride in Bengaluru on June 12.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Electric Motorcycle Pays Tribute To Chandrayaan 3; Priced At Rs 5.60 Lakh

 

The Combat mode was mostly used during this journey

 

The Ultraviolette F77 has three ride modes with different power and range settings: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. Manikandan says he mostly used Combat mode on this journey. Ultraviolette highlights the F77 helped save approximately 270 litres of petrol, resulting in cost savings of over ₹27,000 and a reduction of 645 kg of CO2 emissions. Interestingly, the total charging cost for the entire journey was a mere Rs 400.

 

Also Read: All 10 Units Of Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Booked

 

It gets a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity

 

As for its features, the F77 gets a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, ride analytics, a 9-axis IMU, and dual-channel ABS. It offers an IDC range of 307 km on a full charge, accelerates from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 152 kmph. With prices starting at Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the brand offers a warranty of up to 8 years or 1,00,000 km.

# Ultraviolette F77# Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle# Ultraviolette F77 range 307km# Baala Manikandan# India Book of Records# Asia Book of Records# Ultraviolette Electric Motorcycle# Ultraviolette Automotive# electric bikes

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
7.6
0
10
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Ultraviolette Models

Ultraviolette F77
Ultraviolette F77

₹ 3.8 - 5.5 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ultraviolette F77 Covers Over 6,700 KM In 22 Days; Enters Asia Book Of Records
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn