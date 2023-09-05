Ultraviolette F77 Covers Over 6,700 KM In 22 Days; Enters Asia Book Of Records

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette finds itself in the record books thanks to one of its earliest customers. The brand's maiden electric motorcycle, the Ultraviolette F77, achieved a remarkable feat, covering a distance of 6,727 km in just 22 days, ridden by F77 owner Baala Manikandan. This earned the F77 a place in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, making it the first electric motorcycle to achieve such recognition.

Baala Manikandan crossed 14 states on his 6,700km+ journey astride the F77.

Starting on May 21 from Chennai, Manikandan faced challenging terrains and extreme weather, enduring temperatures ranging from a scorching +45°C to a freezing -15°C. During his expedition, he crossed 14 states while carrying 55 kg of baggage, concluding his ride in Bengaluru on June 12.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Electric Motorcycle Pays Tribute To Chandrayaan 3; Priced At Rs 5.60 Lakh

The Combat mode was mostly used during this journey

The Ultraviolette F77 has three ride modes with different power and range settings: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. Manikandan says he mostly used Combat mode on this journey. Ultraviolette highlights the F77 helped save approximately 270 litres of petrol, resulting in cost savings of over ₹27,000 and a reduction of 645 kg of CO2 emissions. Interestingly, the total charging cost for the entire journey was a mere Rs 400.

Also Read: All 10 Units Of Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Booked

It gets a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity

As for its features, the F77 gets a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, ride analytics, a 9-axis IMU, and dual-channel ABS. It offers an IDC range of 307 km on a full charge, accelerates from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 152 kmph. With prices starting at Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the brand offers a warranty of up to 8 years or 1,00,000 km.