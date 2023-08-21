Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Electric Motorcycle Pays Tribute To Chandrayaan 3; Priced At Rs 5.60 Lakh

Electric two-wheeler startup Ultraviolette Automotive has introduced a special version of its F77 electric motorcycle named the F77 Space Edition. This edition, which is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is limited to just 10 units, pays homage to Chandrayaan 3, India's space mission, which took off on July 14, 2023. The Space Edition is said to use aerospace-grade materials.

This edition is limited to just 10 units

This edition of the F77 has more power than the standard and Recon variants, with specifications identical to the sold-out F77 Limited Edition. It has a peak power of 40.5 bhp and a peak torque of 100 Nm; it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 152 kmph. Its IDC range is 307 kilometres, thanks to its 10.3 kWh battery pack.

Also Read: Actor Rannvijay Singha Takes Delivery Of Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle

It comes with a sticker price of Rs 5.60 lakh ex-showroom

This version of the F77 employs custom-machined aerospace-grade 7075 aluminium, a strong alloy used in aerospace applications, and comes with an all-aluminium key. Also unique to the Space Edition is the aerospace-grade ‘Cosmic White’ paint, which the company claims offers enhanced durability, corrosion protection, UV and fade resistance, chemical resistance and thermal stability.

The Space Edition will come with the 3.3 kW ‘Boost’ charger as standard

Announcing the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO of Ultraviolette Automotive, said, "Ultraviolette aims to constantly push the boundaries of science and technology, and the Space Edition is the best way to celebrate this commitment. As the aerospace industry is where the pinnacles of technology are achieved, the F77 Space Edition proudly commemorates India’s celestial journey.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Review

Ultraviolette's F77 electric performance motorcycle range starts at Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the standard variant. The Space Edition will come with the 3.3 kW ‘Boost’ charger as standard, which is said to add 75 km of range with every hour of charging. Also standard is the UV Care Max package, which brings an 8-year/1 lakh kilometres warranty for the battery and drivetrain. Bookings for limited-run motorcycle will open on August 22 at 6 pm on the company's website.