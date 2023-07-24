  • Home
  • News
  • Actor Rannvijay Singha Takes Delivery Of Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle

Actor Rannvijay Singha Takes Delivery Of Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle

Rannvijay's bike prominently displays the number 16 in the meteor grey-afterburner yellow paint scheme exclusive to the limited-run F77.
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
24-Jul-23 02:54 PM IST
RannVijay Singha Ultraviolette .jpg
Highlights
  • The F77 Limited Edition comes with a price tag of Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It can go up to 307 km on a full charge
  • It goes from 0-100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up Ultraviolette Automotive recently delivered the F77 Limited Edition to well-known Indian actor and television personality, Rannvijay Singha, at his residence in Mumbai. Only 77 units of the F77 Limited Edition have been built, and Ultraviolette has previously said all 77 units were sold out within just two hours of orders opening. To add to their uniqueness, each bike in this enigmatic edition was numbered from 001 to 077, and Rannvijay – who is an investor in the start-up – took delivery of model number 16. The bike sports a meteor grey and afterburner yellow paint scheme, which is exclusive to the Limited Edition model.

 

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Review

 

Rannvijay's bike prominently displays the number 16 in meteor grey and afterburner yellow colour

 

The F77 is available in two other variants: the F77 priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and F77 Recon priced at Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The F77 Limited Edition, being the most powerful derivative, sported a price tag of Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The limited edition can go up to 307 km on a full charge

 

The F77 electric sport bike comes with two battery pack options: 7.1 kWh for the standard model and a more substantial 10.3 kWh for the F77 Recon variant and the F77 Limited Edition. The F77 has an IDC range of 206 km, while the F77 Recon and the limited edition can go up to 307 km (IDC) on a full charge, thanks to the larger battery pack.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Deliveries Begin; Company Aims To Raise Fresh Investment

 

The F77 Limited Edition stands out as the most powerful variant.

 

The limited-run F77 Limited Edition stands out as the most powerful variant. It boasts an output of 40.5 bhp and 100 Nm of torque, allowing it to reach 0-100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds.

 

Related Articles
World Environment Day 2023: Top 5 Electric Two-Wheelers With The Longest Range
World Environment Day 2023: Top 5 Electric Two-Wheelers With The Longest Range
2 months ago
Ultraviolette Automotive Opens Their First Experience Centre In Bengaluru
Ultraviolette Automotive Opens Their First Experience Centre In Bengaluru
3 months ago
Ultraviolette F77 Deliveries Begin; Company Aims To Raise Fresh Investment
Ultraviolette F77 Deliveries Begin; Company Aims To Raise Fresh Investment
5 months ago
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Sportbike: All You Need To Know
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Sportbike: All You Need To Know
8 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Ultraviolette Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner