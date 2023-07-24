Actor Rannvijay Singha Takes Delivery Of Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up Ultraviolette Automotive recently delivered the F77 Limited Edition to well-known Indian actor and television personality, Rannvijay Singha, at his residence in Mumbai. Only 77 units of the F77 Limited Edition have been built, and Ultraviolette has previously said all 77 units were sold out within just two hours of orders opening. To add to their uniqueness, each bike in this enigmatic edition was numbered from 001 to 077, and Rannvijay – who is an investor in the start-up – took delivery of model number 16. The bike sports a meteor grey and afterburner yellow paint scheme, which is exclusive to the Limited Edition model.

The F77 is available in two other variants: the F77 priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and F77 Recon priced at Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The F77 Limited Edition, being the most powerful derivative, sported a price tag of Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The F77 electric sport bike comes with two battery pack options: 7.1 kWh for the standard model and a more substantial 10.3 kWh for the F77 Recon variant and the F77 Limited Edition. The F77 has an IDC range of 206 km, while the F77 Recon and the limited edition can go up to 307 km (IDC) on a full charge, thanks to the larger battery pack.

It boasts an output of 40.5 bhp and 100 Nm of torque, allowing it to reach 0-100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds.