Ultraviolette F77 Deliveries Begin; Company Aims To Raise Fresh Investment

Ultraviolette has begun the deliveries of its F77 electric motorcycle in India. The company plans to open its first dealership in March 2023.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
28-Feb-23 03:24 PM IST
Ultraviolette F77.jpg
Highlights
  • Ultraviolette F77 deliveries begin
  • Prices for the electric motorcycle start at Rs. 3.8 lakh
  • Company aims to raise $120 million in fresh round of investment

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ultraviolette, has begun deliveries of the F77 electric motorcycle, three months after its launch. Prices of the Ultraviolette F77 motorcycle start from Rs. 3.8 lakh and go up to Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the deliveries are happening from the company’s plant in Bengaluru, but Ultraviolette says that the company will open its first dealership in March 2023. The company also has plans to go global and for that, it aims to raise around $120 million in a fresh round of investment.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Review

 

The funds will fuel the company's global expansion plans and support its ongoing vehicle platform development efforts. Ultraviolette has raised over $55 million since inception, and previous financing rounds have seen participation from leading investment companies including Europe's EXOR Capital, US-based Qualcomm Ventures, TVS Motor Company, Zoho Corp, Gofrugal Technologies and Speciale Invest. 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Launched In India

 

The different variants of the F77 have different specifications along with different range. The details are given in the table below. The company also offers two types of chargers - standard and boost, which charge the motorcycle at a rate of 36 km per hour and 70 km per hour, respectively.

SpecificationsF77 F77 ReconF77 Limited Edition
Max Power 27 kW (36.2 hp)29 kW (38.9 hp)30.2 kW (40.2 hp)
Peak Torque85 Nm95 Nm100 Nm
Top Speed142 kmph147 kmph152 kmph
Range (IDC)206 km307 km307 km
Regen Braking3 levels3 levels3 levels
Riding ModesGlide, Combat, BallisticGlide, Combat, BallisticGlide, Combat, Ballistic
Price (ex-showroom)Rs. 3.8 lakhRs. 4.55 lakhRs. 5.5 lakh
