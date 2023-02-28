Ultraviolette F77 Deliveries Begin; Company Aims To Raise Fresh Investment

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ultraviolette, has begun deliveries of the F77 electric motorcycle, three months after its launch. Prices of the Ultraviolette F77 motorcycle start from Rs. 3.8 lakh and go up to Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the deliveries are happening from the company’s plant in Bengaluru, but Ultraviolette says that the company will open its first dealership in March 2023. The company also has plans to go global and for that, it aims to raise around $120 million in a fresh round of investment.

The funds will fuel the company's global expansion plans and support its ongoing vehicle platform development efforts. Ultraviolette has raised over $55 million since inception, and previous financing rounds have seen participation from leading investment companies including Europe's EXOR Capital, US-based Qualcomm Ventures, TVS Motor Company, Zoho Corp, Gofrugal Technologies and Speciale Invest.

The different variants of the F77 have different specifications along with different range. The details are given in the table below. The company also offers two types of chargers - standard and boost, which charge the motorcycle at a rate of 36 km per hour and 70 km per hour, respectively.