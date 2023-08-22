Login

All 10 Units Of Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Booked

The F77 Space Edition was limited to 10 examples, and according to Ultraviolette’s website, all 10 units have been booked.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

2 mins read

22-Aug-23 07:56 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition opened on August 22 at 6 pm
  • All 10 units of the limited edition model have been booked
  • The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition was priced at Rs. 5.60 lakh

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette recently introduced a limited-edition version of its F77 electric motorcycle called the F77 Space Edition. The electric motorcycle was limited to 10 examples, and according to Ultraviolette’s website, all 10 units have been booked within just about an hour of opening online bookings. The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition was designed to pay homage to Chandrayaan 3, India's recent space mission, which took off on July 14, 2023. The bike is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

 

The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition was designed to pay homage to Chandrayaan 3

 

Visually, the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition comes with a spacecraft-inspired colour theme called ‘Cosmic White’ with orange and blue accents. The bike employs custom-machined aerospace-grade 7075 aluminium, a strong alloy used in aerospace applications, and comes with an all-aluminium key. Each bike also comes with the inscription ‘Space Edition’ and ‘1 of 10’ on the charging port lid.

 

The bike employs custom-machined aerospace-grade 7075 aluminium

 

Mechanically, the F77 Space Edition is based on the older Limited Edition trim which is no longer available. The bike comes with a 10.3 kWh battery pack that helps the electric motor produced a max output of 40.5 bhp and a peak torque of 100 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 152 kmph.

 

Currently, the Ultraviolette F77 is offered in the Original and Recon variants, and the prices begin from Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The former comes with a 7.1 kWh battery pack and offers a max range of 206 km. The Recon trim, on the other hand, gets the same 10.3 kWh battery pack with a range of 307 km as the Space Editon.

