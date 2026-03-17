BYD Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition Launched With Free Home Charger And Extended Warranty

BYD India has launched a new Sealion 7 ‘First Anniversary Edition’ to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the electric SUV. And unlike most special editions, this one is more than just cosmetic enhancements. BYD will be offering a complimentary home charger, additional free service and maintenance, and an extended warranty. However, what makes this an even sweeter deal is that all this will be offered at no additional cost to customers.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: BYD Sealion 7 Wins The Premium EV of the Year Award

The First Anniversary Edition model will also be offered in two variants – Premium and Performance – priced at Rs. 49.40 lakh and Rs. 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The only catch is that this is a limited-period offer and will be valid only for the first 1,100 customers or bookings made until April 30, 2026, whichever comes first. Booking for BYD Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition has opened starting today, for a token of Rs. 70,000.

Owners of the BYD Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition will get a complimentary 11 kW home charger with installation, and 2 extra years of Free Service & Maintenance. Furthermore, BYD is also offering an 8-year / 150,000 km warranty on the Low-Voltage Battery (LVB), compared to the 6-year /150,000 km warranty on the normal variants. The LVB powers the electric SUV’s auxiliary electronics and is separate from the main 82.6 kWh high-voltage LFP unit that runs the drivetrain. Warranty on that continues to be 8-Years / 160,000 km as usual.

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000

Now the battery size is standard for both variants. The difference comes in the form of single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD. The former makes 331 bhp, while the latter offers 520 bhp and a peak torque of about 700 Nm. The range for RWD is 567 km, while the AWD version offers 540 km on a single charge.

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?

Visually or in terms of features and creature comforts, not much has changed.

The only cosmetic update for the First Anniversary Edition is the introduction of a distinctive Tahiti Blue interior colour theme. The ocean-inspired cabin design continues with no change, and the features list also remains unchanged, offering a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, quilted Nappa leather seats, and a panoramic glass roof with electric sunshade. You also get 12 Dynaudio speakers, ventilated and heated seats, along with a 50 W wireless phone charger.

The BYD Sealion 7 was recently crowned as the Premium EV of the Year at the car&bike Awards 2026.