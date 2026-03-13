car&bike Awards 2026: BYD Sealion 7 Wins The Premium EV of the Year Award

The premium electric vehicle space is no longer the quiet, niche corner it once used to be. At the car&bike Awards 2026, the Premium EV of the Year category turned into a proper heavyweight fight. In one corner stood the German precision of the BMW iX1, the funky but capable Mini Countryman SE ALL4, the lounge-on-wheels luxury of the MG M9, and the compact Scandinavian disruptor, the Volvo EX30. And yet, when the dust settled, it was the BYD Sealion 7 that drove away with the trophy.

On paper, the Sealion 7 ticks a lot of the right boxes. It looks and feels premium thanks to its coupe-SUV bodystyle. It may sit in the premium EV bracket, but with a pricing that undercuts many traditional luxury-brand rivals. And at the same time, it delivers unrivalled performance, practicality and a feature list that none of its rivals offers.

Under the skin sits a large battery pack paired with either a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The top variant packs a serious punch, delivering sports-car-like acceleration that feels slightly surreal in a family-sized SUV. Range figures are equally impressive, comfortably exceeding 500 km on standard test cycles, reducing range anxiety and enhancing its long-distance usability.

Inside, the Sealion 7 is a tech fest. You get the biggest highlight, which is the massive rotating touchscreen, paired with a premium cabin layout, a long list of comfort features and a comprehensive safety suite. Despite the coupe styling, it still offers ample cabin space.

Of course, it isn’t perfect. Brand perception still plays a role in this segment, and for some buyers, the badge may not yet carry the same emotional pull as a German luxury logo. And while it is quick in a straight line, keen drivers might still prefer the sharper dynamics offered by some European rivals. Nonetheless, the BYD Sealion 7 is the well-deserved winner.