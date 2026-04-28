Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs BYD Seal: Battery, Range, Performance Compared

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the all-new CLA EV in India, becoming the first German luxury car brand to enter the entry-level luxury EV sedan segment. Priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom), the CLA becomes the new entry point to the Mercedes electric sedan range, and at its price point, it will see some competition from Chinese EV maker BYD. Prices top out at Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the limited-run Launch Edition.



Also read: Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch Edition Introduced At Rs 64 Lakh

BYD offers the Seal sedan at a similar price point, Rs 53.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec AWD trim, though prices start notably lower at 41 lakh (ex-showroom). So how do the two cars compare on paper:



Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launched In India At Rs 55 Lakh

Dimensions

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV BYD Seal Length 4723 mm 4800 mm Width 1855 mm 1875 mm Height 1468 mm 1460 mm Wheelbase 2790 mm 2920 mm Kerb Weight 2045-2055 kg 1922-2185 kg Boot Capacity 405 litres 400 litres

Starting with the size, the BYD Seal is the larger of the two electric sedans, measuring 77 mm longer, 20 mm wider and sitting on a 130 mm longer wheelbase. The Mercedes is 8 mm taller and in fully loaded spec - over 100 kg lighter though the entry BYD Seal variant - the top model features dual-motor AWD - is notably lighter.



Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: It’s Properly Good!

Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ BYD Seal Standard Range BYD Seal Long Range Motor Single-Motor RWD Single-Motor RWD Single-Motor RWD Single-Motor RWD / Dual-Motor AWD Power 165 kW 200 kW 150 kW 230 kW / 390 kW Torque 335 Nm 335 Nm 310 Nm 360 Nm / 670 Nm Battery 58 kWh 85 kWh 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh Range 542 km (WLTP) 792 km (WLTP) 510 km (NEDC) 650 km / 580 km (NEDC) Performance 7.5 sec 6.7 sec 7.5 sec 5.9 sec / 3.8 sec

Focusing on the specifications, the Seal gets the larger battery pack in its entry variant compared to the Mercedes - 61.44 kWh compared to 58 kWh. However, on paper, the Mercedes looks to offer a sliver more of usable range, though the testing standards used for both vehicles are different - WLTP for the Mercedes and NEDC for BYD.



Also read: New-Gen BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Debuts At Auto China 2026



The entry CLA 200 also gets a power advantage over the standard range BYD Seal, though the Seal’s lower weight means that 0-100 kmph sprint times are identical.



Also read: Exclusive: BYD India To Increase Car Prices From May 1



Moving higher in the range, the CLA 250+ gets a larger 85 kWh compared to the Seal Long Range’s 82.56 kWh unit. Claimed range is also notably higher at 792 km (WLTP) compared to 650 km (NEDC), though it's the BYD that has the power and torque advantage. The RWD seal develops a peak 230 kW and 360 Nm - up from the CLA 250’s 200 kW and 335 Nm. The Seal is also faster to 100 kmph in this spec.



Also read: BYD Atto 3 Evo Unveiled: 443 Bhp AWD EV With Up To 470 KM Range



In addition to the RWD, the Seal also gets a range-topping AWD model that boosts power to 390 kW and 690 Nm courtesy of a front axle electric motor with 0-100 kmph dropping to under 4 seconds.