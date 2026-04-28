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Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs BYD Seal: Battery, Range, Performance Compared

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Apr 28, 2026, 03:41 PM
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Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs BYD Seal: Battery, Range, Performance Compared
Key Highlights
  • Mercedes CLA EV prices start at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • BYD Seal prices start from Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Seal is physically larger and more powerful than the CLA in top trim

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the all-new CLA EV in India, becoming the first German luxury car brand to enter the entry-level luxury EV sedan segment. Priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom), the CLA becomes the new entry point to the Mercedes electric sedan range, and at its price point, it will see some competition from Chinese EV maker BYD. Prices top out at Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the limited-run Launch Edition.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch Edition Introduced At Rs 64 Lakh

mercedes benz cla electric launch edition carandbike 1

BYD offers the Seal sedan at a similar price point, Rs 53.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec AWD trim, though prices start notably lower at 41 lakh (ex-showroom). So how do the two cars compare on paper:

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launched In India At Rs 55 Lakh

Dimensions

Mercedes-Benz CLA EVBYD Seal
Length4723 mm4800 mm
Width1855 mm1875 mm
Height1468 mm1460 mm
Wheelbase2790 mm2920 mm
Kerb Weight2045-2055 kg1922-2185 kg
Boot Capacity405 litres400 litres
BYD Seal Image 9

Starting with the size, the BYD Seal is the larger of the two electric sedans, measuring 77 mm longer, 20 mm wider and sitting on a 130 mm longer wheelbase. The Mercedes is 8 mm taller and in fully loaded spec - over 100 kg lighter though the entry BYD Seal variant - the top model features dual-motor AWD - is notably lighter.

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: It’s Properly Good!

Mercedes Benz CLA Electric Launch Edition 2

Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz CLA 200Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+BYD Seal Standard RangeBYD Seal Long Range
MotorSingle-Motor RWDSingle-Motor RWDSingle-Motor RWDSingle-Motor RWD / Dual-Motor AWD
Power165 kW200 kW150 kW230 kW / 390 kW
Torque335 Nm335 Nm310 Nm360 Nm / 670 Nm
Battery58 kWh85 kWh61.44 kWh82.56 kWh
Range542 km (WLTP)792 km (WLTP)510 km (NEDC)650 km / 580 km (NEDC)
Performance7.5 sec6.7 sec7.5 sec5.9 sec / 3.8 sec

Focusing on the specifications, the Seal gets the larger battery pack in its entry variant compared to the Mercedes - 61.44 kWh compared to 58 kWh. However, on paper, the Mercedes looks to offer a sliver more of usable range, though the testing standards used for both vehicles are different - WLTP for the Mercedes and NEDC for BYD.

Also read: New-Gen BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Debuts At Auto China 2026

Mercedes Benz CLA Electric 17

The entry CLA 200 also gets a power advantage over the standard range BYD Seal, though the Seal’s lower weight means that 0-100 kmph sprint times are identical.

Also read: Exclusive: BYD India To Increase Car Prices From May 1

Moving higher in the range, the CLA 250+ gets a larger 85 kWh compared to the Seal Long Range’s 82.56 kWh unit. Claimed range is also notably higher at 792 km (WLTP) compared to 650 km (NEDC), though it's the BYD that has the power and torque advantage. The RWD seal develops a peak 230 kW and 360 Nm - up from the CLA 250’s 200 kW and 335 Nm. The Seal is also faster to 100 kmph in this spec.

BYD Seal Image 3

Also read: BYD Atto 3 Evo Unveiled: 443 Bhp AWD EV With Up To 470 KM Range

In addition to the RWD, the Seal also gets a range-topping AWD model that boosts power to 390 kW and 690 Nm courtesy of a front axle electric motor with 0-100 kmph dropping to under 4 seconds.

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz CLA# Mercedes-Benz CLA EV# Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric# BYD India# BYD# BYD Seal Electric Car# BYD Seal# Cars

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