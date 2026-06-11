Reise Adds New Waterproof Motorcycle Luggage Options

Reise Moto has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of a new range of motorcycle luggage. Besides being a manufacturer and retailer of motorcycle tyres, Reise has also ventured into motorcycle riding gear, helmets and luggage option for touring, adventure and in-city riders.

The new luggage line-up comprises three products – the DryPak 40L, CrashBar Bag 6L, and Backpack 25L. Reise says the range has been designed to cater to a variety of riding requirements, from daily commuting to weekend rides and long-distance touring.

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Product Price Colour Options Drypak – Waterproof Motorcycle Tailbag 40L ₹ 5,299 Fluo Green, Orange & Black Dry Bagpack - Waterproof Motorcycle Luggage 25L ₹ 4,199 – 4,399 Camo & Black Crash Bar Bag - Water Repellent Motorcycle Luggage 6L ₹ 2,899 Black

A key highlight of the luggage range is the products are fully-waterproof, intended to keep riders' belongings protected in varying weather conditions. The products are also built using abrasion-resistant materials to withstand regular use and challenging riding environments.

Also Read: Reise Moto Launches Riding Gear In Association With SPIDI

According to Reise, the luggage range features a universal mounting system, allowing compatibility with a wide variety of motorcycles across segments. This is expected to make the products suitable for a lot of riders irrespective of the type of motorcycle they own. With the addition of luggage to its portfolio, Reise continues to broaden its presence in the premium motorcycling space, complementing its existing range of tyres and riding gear.