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Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 36.05 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jul 25, 2026, 03:56 PM
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Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 36.05 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Based on the top-spec Overland trim with no price premium
  • Limited to just 85 units in India
  • Gets Stellantis' CARA AI voice assistant

Jeep India has launched the Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition at Rs 36.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 85 units, the special edition is based on the top-spec Overland variant and, notably, carries no premium over it. Alongside this, Jeep has also introduced CARA AI, Stellantis' in-car voice assistant, on the Meridian range.

Also Read: Jeep's Upcoming SUV For India To Use Platform From Tata Motors

Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition 2

The Anniversary Edition gets a handful of cosmetic tweaks to set it apart from the standard Meridian. Exterior highlights include 85th Anniversary decals on the front doors, tailgate, and wheel centre caps, along with sporting Gloss Black 18-inch alloy wheels. Buyers can choose from White, Metallic Green, Red, Grigio Magnesio and Black paint finishes.

Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition 1

The cabin features an all-black theme with Mayan Gold trim across the dashboard and contrast detailing, along with ambient lighting. Jeep is also offering optional 85th Anniversary AXS packages, which add accessories such as carpet floor mats, an anniversary decal kit, an upgraded ambient lighting package and panoramic sunroof illumination.

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Reintroduced: Priced At Rs 70.31 Lakh

Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition 3

The 85th Anniversary Edition also marks the introduction of CARA AI on the Meridian. Stellantis' voice assistant, which first debuted in India on the Citroen Basalt, supports voice commands in 52 languages, including several Indian languages. Using natural voice commands, occupants can access navigation, weather updates, music, phone calls, reminders and selected vehicle functions without interacting with the infotainment screen.

Mechanically, the Anniversary Edition remains unchanged. It continues with the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

# Jeep India# Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition# Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition# Jeep Meridian# Jeep Meridian SUV# Jeep Meridian Price# Meridian SUV# Cars

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