2026 Jeep Meridian Updated With Sliding Second Row Seats; Prices Start At Rs. 23.33 Lakh

Jeep India has announced an update to the Meridian SUV for 2026, with prices now starting at Rs. 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom). One big change is that the SUV will come with sliding second row seats, but the update is limited to select three-row variants of the SUV, namely, Limited and Overland. The former is priced from Rs. 30.01 lakh, while price of the top-spec Overland trim starts at Rs. 35.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

The addition of a sliding function allows for a longitudinal displacement of 140/130 mm

The second-row seats continue to come with a 60:40 split and recline function; however, the addition of a sliding function allows for a longitudinal displacement of 140/130 mm. What this essentially means is that if you have all seven seats occupied, you now have more flexibility to adjust the second-row position and enhance third-row comfort. This will also make third row ingress and egress easier.

Also Read: Jeep Meridian: Your Most Asked Questions, Answered!

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “The introduction of sliding second-row seats on the Limited & Overland variant is a direct response to customer feedback seeking greater third-row comfort, especially for families travelling together. This update complements the Meridian’s premium positioning and reinforces our focus on delivering thoughtful, customer-inspired enhancements.”

You also get a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Visually or in terms of features, nothing else has changed. Depending on the variant, the SUV continues to come with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 12-way powered front ventilated seats, and premium upholstery. You also get a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a host of standard safety tech, including ADAS.

Under the hood, the SUV continues to come with the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 168 bp and 350 Nm of torque. You get the option for both a manual and an automatic transmission, along with Jeep’s Select-Terrain 4x4 system in the higher trims.