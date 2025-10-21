The Jeep Meridian has stirred plenty of curiosity among SUV buyers in India, mainly about what it really brings to the table and how it stacks up against rivals. Questions range from whether it’s truly a seven-seater to if it can be compared with the Mahindra XUV700, and of course, whether it’s worth the premium price tag. Here are some of the FAQs about the Jeep Meridian, and stapled with it are its answers.

Q: Is the Jeep Meridian a 5-seat or 7-seat SUV?

A: While Jeep doesn’t like to openly admit it but a Meridian is in principle an extended Compass. It is 41mm wider, but more importantly is 364mm longer to accommodate a third row at the back. But the third-row seats aren’t the MPV kind with space for adults. These are emergency seats or for kids. However, the silver lining is that they fold flat into the floor and afford thrice the amount of boot space as the smaller Compass.

Q: Which is better, Jeep Meridian or Mahindra XUV700?

A: That’s not a fair comparison as the Jeep costs nearly Rs 4-12 lakh more than the diesel-automatic variants of the XUV700. Nevertheless, since the Internet has asked, the Meridian uses a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit making 170 bhp and 350 Nm. The XUV700 boasts of a bigger 2.2-litre engine that makes more power - roughly 10 bhp - and nearly 100 Nm more torque. So, it may feel spirited despite having a 6-speed gearbox compared to the Meridian’s fancier 9-speed. Interestingly, 0-100 times for both are same - more or less around 10-11s. That’s because the Mahindra is heavier.

Q: Is the Jeep Meridian worth buying?

A: If a rugged, visually old-school and intimidating SUV is your poison, then yes. Despite the hefty proportions, the Meridian is easy to manoeuvre in traffic and tight parking spaces as you get a commanding view. 360-degree cameras add to the assurance. Space isn’t an issue inside, at least for the first two rows of seats. And it has most creature comforts, including ADAS. It can be quick when you want to, but it doesn’t have the finesse under sudden braking. Fuel efficiency is mostly in single digits, but not a deal breaker for those who want a Jeep.

Q: What is the price of a Jeep Meridian?

A: It isn’t cheap. Ex-showroom costs are Rs 23-36 lakh, depending on the variant, so that’s Rs 45 lakh on-road for the top Overland 4x4 variant. The hardware is there, but it isn’t outright luxury. More in the super premium space. Thankfully, the Jeep brand commands a good image in India.