Jeep India Confirms ‘First Model of Future Lineup’ To Arrive In 2027: What Could It Be?
- Jeep says first model of 'future lineup' to arrive in 2027
- Company targets raising local sourcing to 90 per cent from current 70 per cent
- Targets exports from India to Africa, North America
Jeep India has announced its Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 for the Asia Pacific market, with India looking to play a key role in the region. The American SUV maker revealed a six-pillar plan for the Indian market centred around new products, local model production and enhanced customer experience.
These included making India an export hub - including exporting to Africa and North America, along with plans to increase localisation content in its made-in-India SUVs to up to 90 per cent from the current 65-70 per cent. However, the biggest news tucked away in the announcement was the confirmation of an all-new model headed for Indian shores in 2027.
‘In India, product introductions are planned, with the first model of the future lineup expected from 2027 onwards,’ the company statement reads.
So what could this mystery model be?
The New-Gen Jeep Compass?
Could Jeep be making a U-turn on the new Compass? The current Compass has been around since 2017 in India and has been replaced by a new-gen model in global markets. However, at the time of the unveil, Jeep reportedly ruled it out for the Indian market, citing the need to make notable investments to bring the STLA-M underpinned SUV to India while also noting its unfeasibility given the lack of sales of the current model. While the new Compass could boost model sales in India, the need for major investment and slow sales make it an unlikely option for now.
The Jeep Avenger?
Jeep unveiled the Avenger - its smallest SUV on sale globally - in 2023, and since then it has gone on to be sold in both internal combustion and all-electric guise. The Avenger could be a strong contender given that it is based on Stellantis’ CMP platform - the same platform that was localised for use in models such as the C3 and eC3 hatchbacks and Aircross (formerly C3 Aircross) in India.
The similarity in platforms could make local assembly for the Avenger far less financially intensive than the likes of the new Compass, and exporting the model from India could also help address the issue with scale. Furthermore, the Avenger could be reworked and positioned as a subcompact SUV for the Indian market, with the global model measuring under 4.1 metres in length, and its all-wheel drive tech likely to be a standout feature for the segment in the Indian market. The SUV with its diverse powertrains could also help Jeep meet the latest CAFE norms, particularly with the arrival of the all-electric model.
The Jeep Wagoneer S or Recon?
Jeep could also kickstart its new plans for the Indian market via the import route through models such as the Wagoneer S or Recon electric SUVs. Both SUVs sit on the STLA Large architecture and could be technological showcases for the Jeep brand and the wider Stellantis stable in the Indian market. The Wagoneer S could appeal to the more premium-focused buyer with its sleeker styling in line with the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer.
The Recon could appeal to the more lifestyle buyer, offering the Wrangler-like removable doors and rear glass house for the open-air feeling if someone were to go mud plugging - a key element of the Wrangler’s heritage. Additionally, with both being EVs, they could play their part in helping Jeep conform to the latest CAFE norms, too.
