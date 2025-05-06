Login
Latest News
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Bookings Halted Over Engine Issue
New Jeep Compass Revealed: All-Electric Compass Has Up To 650 KM Range
Skoda Kylaq Classic Price Hiked; Top-Spec Kylaq Prestige Becomes More Affordable
MG Windsor EV Pro Launched At Rs 17.50 Lakh With Up To 449 KM Range
Pre-Booking For All-Electric MG M9 Luxury MPV Begin In India For Rs. 51,000
New Cars
New Jeep Compass Revealed: All-Electric Compass Has Up To 650 KM Range

The new-gen Compass will go on sale in global markets with mild-hybrid, strong hybrid and all-electric powertrains with up to 370 bhp on tap.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New Compass offered with mild hybrid, storng hybrid and all-electric powertrains
  • First STLA Medium SUV to get all-electric all-wheel drive option
  • Deliveries in global markets to start in Q4 2025

Days after images of the new Compass leaked online, Jeep has officially revealed the new-gen SUV. Based on the STLA Medium architecture, the Compass does share some powertrains with the likes of the new Citroen C5 Aircross though Jeep has put in effort to retain the model’s off-road credentials – a factor that has played a part in all Jeep SUVs.

 

Also read: 2026 Jeep Compass Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
 

New Jeep Compass 1

New Compass gets a boxier design as compared to its predecessor.

 

As seen previously, the new Compass is boxier than its predecessor with squared-out design elements and upright proportions. Contemporary design touches include lighting elements incorporated into the closed-off seven-slot grille and the taillights with an integrated lightbar and illuminated Jeep logo. The all-wheel drive variants get slight design differences over the front-wheel drive variants, including different wheel designs and chunkier bumpers front and rear. The new Compass lacks a Trailhawk derivative for now, with the all-wheel drive models wearing the Overland badge.

 

Also read: Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Launched In India At Rs 73.15 Lakh 
 

New Jeep Compass 2

Will be offered with electrified and all-electric powertrains in global markets.

 

Jeep says that all variants of the Compass feature an approach, departure and breakover angles of 20 degrees, 26 degrees and 15 degrees, respectively. Ground clearance stands at 200 mm, and the Compass is also capable of wading through up to 470 mm of water. The all-wheel drive Overland, meanwhile, improves on these numbers with an approach angle of 27 degrees, breakover angle of 16 degrees and a departure angle of 31 degrees. Jeep says that the suspension has also been raised by 10 mm over the standard Compass. Water wading depth has also increased. 

 

In terms of size, Jeep says that the new Compass is 4.55 metres long and offers up to 55 mm of more leg room within the cabin. Boot space too is up by 45 litres to 550 litres.

 

On the features front, the new Compass packs in tech such as a 10-inch digital instruments display, 16-inch central touchscreen, wireless phone charging, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Selec-Terrain drive modes, Matrix LED headlights and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems including semi-active lane change assist. 

 

Also read: Easter Jeep Safari 2025: Wrangler, Gladiator-Based Concepts Revealed
 

New Jeep Compass 4

Two variants unveiled - off-road-focused Overland 4xe (left) and First Edition (right).

 

Moving to the powertrain, Jeep has confirmed two internal combustion and three all-electric drivetrains for the new Compass, including one exclusive to the company. The range starts with a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain good for 143 bhp. The second internal combustion powertrain is a strong hybrid unit developing a combined 192 bhp.

 

Moving to the battery electric drivetrains, customers can pick between two front wheel-drive and a range topping all-wheel drive powertrain. The 2WD variants develop 210 bhp and 228 bhp, and are essentially the same powertrain as offered in the recently unveiled new C5 Aircross. Unique to the Jeep is the all-wheel drive 4xe powertrain featuring an all-new, 49 kW electric motor on the rear axle that boosts peak power to 370 bhp. Jeep claims the powertrain will allow the Compass to scale 20 per cent gradient slopes even with no traction available to the front wheels.

 

Also read: Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh
 

New Jeep Compass 3

Packs in tech such as a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a 16-inch touchscreen and Level 2 ADAS functions.

 

The new all-electric Compass will support up to 22 kW AC charging and up to 160 kW DC fast charging and have a driving range of up to 650 km.

 

Jeep says that the new Compass will hit markets by Q4 2025 though it remains to be seen if the SUV will be considered for the Indian market. The current Compass has witnessed a decline in sales over the years which could work against the new model coming to India. 

