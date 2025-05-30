New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025

Jeep has shared first images of the all-new Cherokee SUV ahead of its debut later this year. Set to sit between the Grand Cherokee and the new Compass, the latest Cherokee follows Jeep’s most recent design language but with some unique design touches to stand out.

Up front, you still get the trademark Jeep seven-slot grille though curiously there is not a hint of chrome. The upright grille is finished in gloss black with mesh inserts within the slots. The headlights feature unique U-shaped daytime running lamps along with pilot lights integrated into neat wraparound section along the outer edge.

The bumper features the use of chunky cladding suggesting that these first images could be of a more off-road focused spec trim similar to an Overland or Trailhawk variant. The fog lamps also sit quite high on the bumper while a sensor module looks to be integrated into the lower air vent suggesting that the model is expected to get ADAS tech.

Moving to the sides, the squared-out wheel arches are a familiar Jeep design element while the door handles look to flush sitting pull style units. The SUV’s glass house also looks to be quite sizeable with large quarter windows behind the C pillar. The design of the rear hasn’t been revealed though expect it to share some similarities with other newer Jeeps.

The cabin, while under wraps, is expected to share design elements with the larger Grand Cherokee.

Coming to the platform, the new Cherokee is set to be underpinned by Jeep parent firm Stellantis’ STLA Large architecture suggesting that the SUV could arrive in pure internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric guises. So far, Jeep has confirmed the presense of a hybrid powertrain under the bodyshell though other powertrain options are also likely to be offered.