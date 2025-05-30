New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales SlowdownHonda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 39.90 LakhSuzuki e-Access First Ride Review: Access With An E
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Suzuki e-Access Review: Better than Honda’s Activa e:? | First Ride | carandbike2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals

Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025

New Cherokee follows the boxy and squared out design language from other newer Jeeps.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Cherokee debut confimred for late 2025
  • Confirmed to get a hybrid powertrain
  • Expected to sit on the STLA Large platform

Jeep has shared first images of the all-new Cherokee SUV ahead of its debut later this year. Set to sit between the Grand Cherokee and the new Compass, the latest Cherokee follows Jeep’s most recent design language but with some unique design touches to stand out.

 

Also read: Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In India
 

Up front, you still get the trademark Jeep seven-slot grille though curiously there is not a hint of chrome. The upright grille is finished in gloss black with mesh inserts within the slots. The headlights feature unique U-shaped daytime running lamps along with pilot lights integrated into neat wraparound section along the outer edge.

 

The bumper features the use of chunky cladding suggesting that these first images could be of a more off-road focused spec trim similar to an Overland or Trailhawk variant. The fog lamps also sit quite high on the bumper while a sensor module looks to be integrated into the lower air vent suggesting that the model is expected to get ADAS tech.

 

Also Read: New Jeep Compass Revealed: All-Electric Compass Has Up To 650 KM Range

 

New Jeep Cherokee 1

Moving to the sides, the squared-out wheel arches are a familiar Jeep design element while the door handles look to flush sitting pull style units. The SUV’s glass house also looks to be quite sizeable with large quarter windows behind the C pillar. The design of the rear hasn’t been revealed though expect it to share some similarities with other newer Jeeps.

 

Also read: Easter Jeep Safari 2025: Wrangler, Gladiator-Based Concepts Revealed
 

The cabin, while under wraps, is expected to share design elements with the larger Grand Cherokee.

 

Coming to the platform, the new Cherokee is set to be underpinned by Jeep parent firm Stellantis’ STLA Large architecture suggesting that the SUV could arrive in pure internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric guises. So far, Jeep has confirmed the presense of a hybrid powertrain under the bodyshell though other powertrain options are also likely to be offered.

# Jeep# Jeep Cherokee# New Jeep Cherokee# Next-gen Jeep Cherokee# 2026 Jeep Cherokee# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new-gen Compass will go on sale in global markets with mild-hybrid, strong hybrid and all-electric powertrains with up to 370 bhp on tap.
    New Jeep Compass Revealed: All-Electric Compass Has Up To 650 KM Range
  • New platform targets North America and other markets where body-on-frame pick-up trucks and SUVs are popular.
    Stellantis Unveils New STLA Frame Architecture For Body-On-Frame SUVs, Pick-Up Trucks
  • Special edition Wrangler 4xe packs in period-correct looks inspired by the iconic World War 2 military off-roader.
    Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Willys 41 Unveiled; Pays Homage To Iconic Willys Jeep
  • Jeep confirms next-gen Compass to be offered with internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric powertrains.
    Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
  • The beast is broken in as the new and updated Jeep Wrangler tames the road without losing its bite. So, is the iconic Wrangler finally grown up for a civil life? Our Road Test tells the story of a more urban jungle-friendly Jeep.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties

Latest Reviews

  • The AX7L trim of the Thar Roxx now gets an updated sound system; Mahindra has also increased production of the SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant
  • New Cherokee follows the boxy and squared out design language from other newer Jeeps.
    New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025
  • Announced at the end of 2024, the latest additions to Ola Electric’s scooter lineup were to reach customers starting April 2025, but rollout has now been pushed forward.
    Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown
  • This edition was globally unveiled back in February and celebrates the tourer's 50th year in production.
    Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 39.90 Lakh
  • The Fuel Fury 650 is a custom scrambler built on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 by Barcelona-based Fuel Motorcycles.
    Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 Custom
  • The Skoda Favorit hatchback was first introduced in 1987 and now the brands designers have turned it into a crossover-styled electric vehicle.
    Iconic Skoda Favorit Hatchback From 1908s Reimagined As Modern-Day Electric Crossover
  • The MY25 Ninja 300 gets ZX-6R-inspired headlight and a taller visor.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh
  • China, which is currently responsible for 90 per cent of the Neodymium magnet supply globally, had introduced new rules in April that required companies to have import permits
    Car Manufacturing Could Grind To A Halt In India Owing To China’s Magnet Export Restrictions: Report
  • The new variant primarily introduces two new dual-tone colour options for the scooter
    TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC Variant Launched In India At Rs 89,000
  • As part of the 2025 model year update, the electric i4 now gets a new range-topper in the form of the M60 xDrive.
    BMW i4 M60 xDrive Revealed With 600bhp and 820Nm

Popular Jeep Models

  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Feature
  • New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025