Stellantis Unveils New STLA Frame Architecture For Body-On-Frame SUVs, Pick-Up Trucks

Stellantis has unveiled an all-new body-on-frame platform christened STLA Frame. The new multi-powertrain platform will form the basis of future large body-on-frame pick-up trucks and SUVs in markets such as North America. The STLA Frame is Stellantis’ third modular platform after the STLA Medium and STLA Large. The company is also readying a fourth STLA Small platform that is due to arrive by 2026.



As with the STLA Medium and Large architectures, STLA Frame has also been developed with multiple powertrains in mind. Stellantis says the platform will support internal combustion, hybrid, hydrogen, battery electric and range-extender electric vehicle powertrains though initial models will only be offered in all-electric and range-extender configurations.



The STLA Frame platform will initially spawn EVs and range-extender EVs.

In a statement, Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis said, “With full EV and extended-range EV tech coming soon, we’re bringing ‘no compromise’ solutions to buyers who may be hesitant on trying their first electric vehicle. We’re proud of this engineering marvel and look forward to seeing it come to life in our upcoming product blitz on Jeep and Ram.”



Stellantis claims that the STLA Frame platform will spawn EVs with a range of up to 800 km while range-extender models will see this figure jump to 1,100 km. Moving to carrying capacity, the new platform will offer hauling capabilities of up to 1,224 kg and towing capabilities of up to 6,350 kg. This puts it in the same ballpark as pick-up truck manufacturer RAM’s current 1500 series.

As with other STLA architectures, the STLA Frame will support multiple sizes of SUVs and pick-up trucks.

As with other STLA platforms, STLA Frame is also scalable in nature and will feature in vehicles measuring between 5.4 and 6 metres in length and support wheelbases of up to 3690 mm. Full specifications are as follows:

Category Dimensions Length 5,488-5,941 mm Width 2,062-2,124 mm Wheelbase 3,143-3,690 mm Ground Clearance 168-262 mm Tyre Diameters 834-838 mm



Moving to the electric powertrain details, Stellantis has said that the STLA Frame architecture will support battery pack sizes of between 159 and 200 kWh. This will be paired with electric drive modules developing up to 250 kW on the front and rear axles for all-wheel drive capabilities. The company claims its STLA Frame-underpinned vehicles will go from 0-96 kmph in as little as 4.4 seconds. The platform will also support multiple suspension designs including air suspension.



Internal combustion and hybrid models to debut at a later stage.

The all-electric models will feature 800V electric architectures allowing for up to 350 kW DC fast charging adding up to 161 km of range in just 10 minutes of charging. Range-extender models meanwhile will feature a lower-rated 400V electric architecture supporting up to 175 kW DC fast charging. The platform will also support bi-directional charging allowing users to send power from the battery back into the grid.