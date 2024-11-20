Login
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Frame Architecture For Body-On-Frame SUVs, Pick-Up Trucks

New platform targets North America and other markets where body-on-frame pick-up trucks and SUVs are popular.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New platform to support multiple powertrain options including internal combustion, hydrogen and electric
  • Initial models to feature all-electric and range-extender electric powertrains
  • Will underpin future pick-ups and SUVs from Jeep and Ram in North America

Stellantis has unveiled an all-new body-on-frame platform christened STLA Frame. The new multi-powertrain platform will form the basis of future large body-on-frame pick-up trucks and SUVs in markets such as North America. The STLA Frame is Stellantis’ third modular platform after the STLA Medium and STLA Large. The company is also readying a fourth STLA Small platform that is due to arrive by 2026.
 

Also read: Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Introduced With Two Accessory Packages
 

As with the STLA Medium and Large architectures, STLA Frame has also been developed with multiple powertrains in mind. Stellantis says the platform will support internal combustion, hybrid, hydrogen, battery electric and range-extender electric vehicle powertrains though initial models will only be offered in all-electric and range-extender configurations.
 Stellantis STLA Frame platform EV

The STLA Frame platform will initially spawn EVs and range-extender EVs.

 

In a statement, Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis said, “With full EV and extended-range EV tech coming soon, we’re bringing ‘no compromise’ solutions to buyers who may be hesitant on trying their first electric vehicle. We’re proud of this engineering marvel and look forward to seeing it come to life in our upcoming product blitz on Jeep and Ram.”
 

Also read: Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Willys 41 Unveiled; Pays Homage To Iconic Willys Jeep
 

Stellantis claims that the STLA Frame platform will spawn EVs with a range of up to 800 km while range-extender models will see this figure jump to 1,100 km. Moving to carrying capacity, the new platform will offer hauling capabilities of up to 1,224 kg and towing capabilities of up to 6,350 kg. This puts it in the same ballpark as pick-up truck manufacturer RAM’s current 1500 series.

Stellantis STLA Frame platform 2

As with other STLA architectures, the STLA Frame will support multiple sizes of SUVs and pick-up trucks.

 

Also read: Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled; Production-Spec Model Due In 2025
 

As with other STLA platforms, STLA Frame is also scalable in nature and will feature in vehicles measuring between 5.4 and 6 metres in length and support wheelbases of up to 3690 mm. Full specifications are as follows:

 

CategoryDimensions
Length5,488-5,941 mm
Width2,062-2,124 mm
Wheelbase3,143-3,690 mm
Ground Clearance168-262 mm
Tyre Diameters834-838 mm


Moving to the electric powertrain details, Stellantis has said that the STLA Frame architecture will support battery pack sizes of between 159 and 200 kWh. This will be paired with electric drive modules developing up to 250 kW on the front and rear axles for all-wheel drive capabilities. The company claims its STLA Frame-underpinned vehicles will go from 0-96 kmph in as little as 4.4 seconds. The platform will also support multiple suspension designs including air suspension.
 Stellantis STLA Frame platform 1

Internal combustion and hybrid models to debut at a later stage.

 

Also read: Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
 

The all-electric models will feature 800V electric architectures allowing for up to 350 kW DC fast charging adding up to 161 km of range in just 10 minutes of charging. Range-extender models meanwhile will feature a lower-rated 400V electric architecture supporting up to 175 kW DC fast charging. The platform will also support bi-directional charging allowing users to send power from the battery back into the grid.

# Stellantis# Stellantis STLA Frame platform# STLA Frame architecture# Stellantis STLA Frame architecture# Jeep# Ram Trucks# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

