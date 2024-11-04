Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Tiago EVJeep MeridianMercedes-AMG G 63Volkswagen VirtusToyota Rumion
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda KylaqMaruti Suzuki New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650Triumph Tiger 1200TVS RaiderHonda CB300FDucati Scrambler
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield electriK01Aprilia Tuono 457Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650Hero XPulse 210Hero Xpulse 400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Introduced With Two Accessory Packages

This edition is available in two trim levels; mid-spec Plus and top-spec Max.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a few additional features
  • Minor tweaks to the exterior
  • Available in two variants

Citroen India has introduced a limited edition for its Aircross SUV. Named Xplorer edition, the company is offering two additional accessories packs in this edition. These are the Standard Pack, which is priced at Rs 24,000, while the Optional Pack costs Rs 51,700. Do note that for both packages, buyers will have to pay the specified amount over and above the ex-showroom prices of the Xplorer edition. 

 

Also Read: Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh; Gets Additional Features, New Engine Option
 Citroen-Aircross-Xplorer-Edition

Two accessories packages are offered in the Xplorer edition. 

 

This limited-run model adds a range of exterior and interior accessories to the mid-spec Plus and top-spec Max trims. The Standard Pack adds a bonnet garnish, khaki-coloured inserts and decals on the rear doors. As for feature additions in the Standard Pack, it gets a dash cam, footwell lighting and illuminated sill plates. Coming to the Optional package, this pack gets all the additions of the standard pack but also adds an entertainment screen for the second-row left-side passenger, along with a dual-port adapter. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth

 

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition

Gets a bunch of feature additions and minor cosmetic tweaks. 

 

Prices for the Aircross in this edition range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding package cost). The Aircross is offered in five- and seven-seat (5+2) variants and gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine option. The former churns out 109 bhp and 190 Nm while the latter produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm. The turbo petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic while the naturally aspirated version is only available with a five-speed manual. 

# Citroen India# Citroen Aircross# Aircorss SUV# Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition# Aircross SUV# Citroen Cars# Citroen Cars in India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The recently launched Basalt coupe-SUV scored 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.
    Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • Dropping the 'C3' from its name, the new Aircross also gets an 81 bhp version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.
    Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh; Gets Additional Features, New Engine Option
  • The prices for the Citroen C3 automatic range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
    Citroen C3 Automatic Prices Revealed; Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh
  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Citroen’s latest tries to diminish the line between a crossover and a sedan even further at a very inviting price that wants you overlook its minor flaws
    2024 Citroen Basalt Turbo Petrol AT Review: India’s Most Affordable SUV Coupe

Latest News

  • This edition is available in two trim levels; mid-spec Plus and top-spec Max.
    Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Introduced With Two Accessory Packages
  • These models will be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform, and will be first among a range of Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric Vehicles’ to go on sale in India
    Mahindra To Unveil Two New EVs On November 26; To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e
  • Third generation of Honda’s most affordable car in India is set to replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018.
    New Honda Amaze Teased In First Official Sketch; Launch Likely Early In 2025
  • Potential buyers can now pre-book the all-new Dzire subcompact sedan at their nearest Arena showroom, or online, by paying Rs 11,000.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Open Ahead Of November 11 Launch
  • The Royal Enfield Bear 650 will command a premium over the Interceptor 650.
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 To Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
  • Royal Enfield is gearing up to reveal its first electric build; here is what to expect from its debut.
    First Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle To Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • Car sales remained a mixed bag in October 2024, with major automakers like Tata and Maruti reporting falling sales while Hyundai, Mahindra, and more reported growth.
    Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth
  • November will see a slew of debuts and launches from manufacturers that include the likes of Royal Enfield, KTM, Hero MotoCorp and more
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches, Unveils In November 2024: Royal Enfield EV, Four Hero Two-Wheelers, KTM 390 Adventure And More
  • The patent image reveals the motorcycle to be a differently styled variant of the motorcycle
    New Hero Mavrick 440 Derivative Patent Image Leaked
  • KTM is all set to debut the all-new 390 Adventure at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan, Italy
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure India Launch On November 14

Research More on Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

Starts at ₹ 8.49 - 14.35 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View C3 Aircross Specifications
View C3 Aircross Features

Popular Citroen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Introduced With Two Accessory Packages
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved