Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Introduced With Two Accessory Packages

Citroen India has introduced a limited edition for its Aircross SUV. Named Xplorer edition, the company is offering two additional accessories packs in this edition. These are the Standard Pack, which is priced at Rs 24,000, while the Optional Pack costs Rs 51,700. Do note that for both packages, buyers will have to pay the specified amount over and above the ex-showroom prices of the Xplorer edition.

Two accessories packages are offered in the Xplorer edition.

This limited-run model adds a range of exterior and interior accessories to the mid-spec Plus and top-spec Max trims. The Standard Pack adds a bonnet garnish, khaki-coloured inserts and decals on the rear doors. As for feature additions in the Standard Pack, it gets a dash cam, footwell lighting and illuminated sill plates. Coming to the Optional package, this pack gets all the additions of the standard pack but also adds an entertainment screen for the second-row left-side passenger, along with a dual-port adapter.

Gets a bunch of feature additions and minor cosmetic tweaks.

Prices for the Aircross in this edition range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding package cost). The Aircross is offered in five- and seven-seat (5+2) variants and gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine option. The former churns out 109 bhp and 190 Nm while the latter produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm. The turbo petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic while the naturally aspirated version is only available with a five-speed manual.