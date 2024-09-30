Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarnivalKia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-R1000RHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457BMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh; Gets Additional Features, New Engine Option

Dropping the 'C3' from its name, the new Aircross also gets an 81 bhp version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New features include LED projector headlights and auto climate control.
  • Other features include rear power windows, powered ORVMs, and rear AC vents
  • Eliminates C3 from its name to differentiate itself from the hatchback sibling

Citroen India has updated the C3 Aircross in India with additional features, a newer engine option and more safety kit. It also drops the ‘C3’ from its name to distinguish itself from the C3 hatchback. Introductory prices for the updated Aircross start at Rs 8.49 lakh and it is available across six trims. Deliveries are slated to commence from October 8.

 

Airbags Compressed

Also Read: Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, Features, Specifications Compared
 

New for the Aircross are LED projector headlights on the outside and automatic climate control inside the cabin. More features added with this update include six airbags as standard, ISOFIX child seat anchors, an electronic stability program, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a hill-hold function. Additionally, the three-row SUV also gets powered rear windows (with switches on the doors), a grab handle on the passenger side, along with power-folding ORVMs, and a rear AC vent. The cabin also gets a soft-touch material over the instrument panel. 

 

Also Read: Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Updated With New Features: LED Headlights, Auto AC, 6 Airbags And More

 

Auto AC Compressed 1

 

Earlier available only with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, the Aircross now also get a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine. It makes 81 bhp and 115 Nm. Unlike the 109 bhp/190 Nm 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine – which is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic – the naturally-aspirated version is only available with a five-speed manual. 

 

Profile Shot Compressed 1

 

Prices for the updated Citroen Aircross:

Variant (5-Seater) 
Add Rs 35,000 for 5+2 Version

Prices 

(Ex-Showroom)

1.2 NA YOU Rs 8.49 Lakh
1.2 NA PLUS Rs 9.99 Lakh
1.2 TURBO PLUS Rs 11.95 Lakh
1.2 TURBO AT PLUS Rs 13.25 Lakh
1.2 TURBO MAX Rs 12.70 Lakh
1.2 TURBO AT MAX Rs 13.99 Lakh
# citroen india# citroen c3# citroen c3 aircross# citroen aircross# c3 aircross# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The prices for the Citroen C3 automatic range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
    Citroen C3 Automatic Prices Revealed; Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh
  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Citroen’s two compact SUVs share a lot in common but just how similar are they on paper. We take a look.
    Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, Features, Specifications Compared
  • The updated Citroen C3 gets a range of new features, and is now offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox option
    Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6.16 Lakh; Gets New Features, Automatic Gearbox Option
  • Citroen’s latest tries to diminish the line between a crossover and a sedan even further at a very inviting price that wants you overlook its minor flaws
    2024 Citroen Basalt Turbo Petrol AT Review: India’s Most Affordable SUV Coupe

Latest News

  • The 4th-gen BMW X3 made its global debut in June this year and will be launched in India in January 2025.
    New BMW X3 To Launch In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
  • The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo
    Hyundai Creta EV Interior Spied Ahead Of Early 2025 Launch In India
  • Dropping the 'C3' from its name, the new Aircross also gets an 81 bhp version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.
    Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh; Gets Additional Features, New Engine Option
  • The Nissan Magnite facelift’s interior will retain the same layout as before while sporting a dual-tone colour scheme
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Interior Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch
  • Audi has recalled 37 units of the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT models in India.
    Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT Recalled In India Due To Brake Issue
  • The company held a ceremony at its Ulsan Plant which included the delivery of its 100 millionth and first vehicle to a customer
    Hyundai Rolls Out 100 Millionth Passenger Vehicle
  • The brand’s service teams will directly contact owners of the affected motorcycles to schedule the replacement.
    Royal Enfield Recalls Bikes Manufactured Between 2022-2023: Here's Why
  • Previous teasers have showcased minor cosmetic changes, primarily focussing on the grille design and lighting elements.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Bookings Open, Deliveries To Commence On October 5
  • This edition is only limited to 12 units and is the first-ever India-exclusive Range Rover
    Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Launched At Rs 4.98 Crore
  • The prices for the Citroen C3 automatic range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
    Citroen C3 Automatic Prices Revealed; Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Popular Citroen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh; Gets Additional Features, New Engine Option
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved