Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh; Gets Additional Features, New Engine Option

Citroen India has updated the C3 Aircross in India with additional features, a newer engine option and more safety kit. It also drops the ‘C3’ from its name to distinguish itself from the C3 hatchback. Introductory prices for the updated Aircross start at Rs 8.49 lakh and it is available across six trims. Deliveries are slated to commence from October 8.

New for the Aircross are LED projector headlights on the outside and automatic climate control inside the cabin. More features added with this update include six airbags as standard, ISOFIX child seat anchors, an electronic stability program, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a hill-hold function. Additionally, the three-row SUV also gets powered rear windows (with switches on the doors), a grab handle on the passenger side, along with power-folding ORVMs, and a rear AC vent. The cabin also gets a soft-touch material over the instrument panel.

Earlier available only with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, the Aircross now also get a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine. It makes 81 bhp and 115 Nm. Unlike the 109 bhp/190 Nm 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine – which is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic – the naturally-aspirated version is only available with a five-speed manual.

Prices for the updated Citroen Aircross: