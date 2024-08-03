Login
Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Updated With New Features: LED Headlights, Auto AC, 6 Airbags And More

Along with introducing the Basalt coupe-SUV, Citroen India has also unveiled the updated C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV, which are better-equipped and will be launched in the coming weeks.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Citroen C3, C3 Aircross revealed; will soon be equipped with six airbags.
  • Power window switches moved to door cards; 7.0-inch TFT instruments display added.
  • LED projector headlights to replace halogen units on top-spec models.

As it prepares to launch a completely new body style in a crowded segment, Citroen India is also updating two of its existing offerings to bring them up to date with rivals. At the unveiling of the Basalt coupe-SUV, Citroen showcased the updated C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV, which now pack features that were sorely missed since the two have gone on sale. Both models, with their revised equipment lists, are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks, but the added kit could spell a notable increase in their prices.

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Revealed; Engine Options Confirmed

 

Updated Citroen C3: What’s new?

The C3 is Citroen’s most affordable car in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.16 lakh for the base ‘Live’ trim. With the update, the Citroen C3 will receive projector LED headlights, along with turn indicators integrated into the wing mirrors (previously located on the front fenders), with the mirrors themselves having an auto-fold function.

 

citroen c3 c3 aircross get new features auto ac led headlights 6 airbags and more carandbike 2

Both cars now feature projector LED headlights.

 

While the rest of the C3’s exterior remains unchanged, it’s inside where the biggest inclusions have been made. The C3 will now get a 7.0-inch full-digital instruments display, as well as automatic climate control, features that competitors have offered for a long time.

 

citroen c3 c3 aircross get new features auto ac led headlights 6 airbags and more carandbike 4

A 7.0-inch TFT instruments display has been included.

 

Additionally, the rear power window switches are no longer positioned behind the hand brake, but have been relocated to individual door cards, and the car features six airbags.

 

Updated Citroen C3 Aircross: What’s new?

Just like the C3, the C3 Aircross, too, now packs LED projector headlights, and auto-folding ORVMs. 

 

citroen c3 c3 aircross get new features auto ac led headlights 6 airbags and more carandbike 3

Instead of the manual AC offered previously, both models will now get automatic climate control.

 

Inside, the C3 Aircross will also have six airbags, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch digital instruments display, and the rear power window switches are placed conventionally on the door cards, instead of behind the hand brake.

 

citroen c3 c3 aircross get new features auto ac led headlights 6 airbags and more carandbike 5

Rear power window switches are now located on the door cards.

 

Updated Citroen C3, C3 Aircross: Launch and expected pricing

No other major changes are likely to be made to the C3 and C3 Aircross, with both models expected to continue with the existing petrol engines and transmission options. When they are launched in the coming weeks, expect the higher-spec variants of both models to be reasonably pricier than they are at present, given the longer list of features on offer. The Citroen C3 currently tops out at Rs 9.12 lakh, while the C3 Aircross, in top-spec form, costs Rs 14.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

