Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Willys 41 Unveiled; Pays Homage To Iconic Willys Jeep

Special edition Wrangler 4xe packs in period-correct looks inspired by the iconic World War 2 military off-roader.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Special Edition Wrangler inspired by the 1941 Willys Jeep/MB
  • Features military olive exterior paint finish and WW2 era inspired graphics
  • Cabin features tan fabric seats and olive fabric dashboard trim

Jeep has unveiled a special edition of the Wrangler 4Xe that draws inspiration from the iconic military Willys Jeep or Willys MB. The brand had previously showcased a Willys Jeep-inspired concept back in 2022 at the Easter Jeep Safari as the Jeep ‘41 Concept.

 

Also read: Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Offers More Value Under Rs 25 Lakh?

 Jeep Wrangler 4 Xe Willys 41 1

The special edition Wrangler 4xe Willys '41 features a olive green exterior inspired from the Willys MB.

 

The Wrangler 4Xe Willys ‘41 special edition features an exterior finished in a period-correct military olive drab-inspired paint finish. The 17-inch aluminium wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres are also designed as a throwback to the steelies on the original Willys and are finished in body colour. The Wrangler 4Xe also gets unique bonnet-side graphics replicating the stensilled numbering that was present on the Willys MB when they rolled out of the factory. The decals are finished in a drab blue finish which Jeep says “the color and style authentically replicate the utilitarian aesthetic of the era” of the 1941 Willys. Rounding out the exterior cosmetics is a unique ‘41 bonnet decal and metal bumpers for added protection off-road.

 

Also read: 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
 Jeep Wrangler 4 Xe Willys 41 2

Buyers have a choice of three roof options - hard-top, soft top or Jeep's power-folding Sky-Top.

 

Jeep says that the Willys ‘41 edition can be optioned with a choice of three roofs including a hard-top finished in body colour. The second option is Jeep’s power folding Sky Top roof while the last option is a tan-coloured soft top which again is inspired by the original Willys MB.

 

Also read: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties

 Jeep Wrangler 4 Xe Willys 41 4

Blue bonnet graphics inspired by stencilled lettering used on military Jeeps in WW2; aluminium wheels a throwback to the steel wheels of the Willys MB.

 

Moving to the cabin, you get all the modern amenities of the current Wrangler 4Xe with throwback elements, including tan cloth seat fabrics and an olive fabric inserts on the dashboard. The special edition SUVs also get a '41 badge on the gear selector.
 Jeep Wrangler 4 Xe Willys 41 3

Cabin is finished in tan fabric upholstery with olive green inserts on the dashboard.

 

Also read: Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
 

On the powertrain front, the Wrangler 4Xe continues to use a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system featuring a pair of electric motors. The powertrain offers a combined output of 375 bhp and 637 Nm of peak torque and offers up to 50 km of range in EV mode.

