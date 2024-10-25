Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Offers More Value Under Rs 25 Lakh?

Jeep recently launched the updated Meridian in India at Rs 24.99 lakh, we see how it stacks up against a similarly priced variant of its smaller sibling.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Base Meridian Longitude priced similar to the Compass Longitude(O)
  • Meridian packs in more safety kit in base-spec
  • Compass Longitude(O) offers some feel-good features such as a panoramic sunroof

Jeep recently updated the Meridian with some new features and a new base Longitude variant that’s offered with just two rows of seats. The new 5-seat variant is priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the manual variant which means it has a notable overlap with its smaller sibling, the Compass. Here we take a look at just how a similarly priced Compass would compare against the new entry variant of the Meridian.
 

Also read: 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
 

Jeep Meridian Longitude

Jeep recently launched the updated Meridian in India at a starting price of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Jeep Meridian 5-Seater vs Jeep Compass: What Variant To Compare

 

At a starting price of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jeep Meridian Longitude is the entry point to the Meridian line-up and the only five-seat trim level of the SUV. For a similar price, Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), Jeep will also sell you the Compass in mid-spec Longitude (O) trim. Both SUVs get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine developing similar power and both also get a manual gearbox with the main differences coming down to their sizes and features.

 

Both also get automatic gearbox options though the Meridian Longitude AT at Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom) falls in a similar price bracket as the much better-equipped Compass Limited (O) which sits at Rs 28.33 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes a comparison a moot point.


Jeep Compass Longitude OThe Compass Longitude(O) is priced similar to the Meridian Longitude 5-seater.

 

Also Read: 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Available In 5-Seat Form, Overland Gets ADAS

 

Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Feature Differences
 

On the feature front, the Compass Longitude (O) and the Meridian Longitude get a similar set of features. You get LED headlights, alloy wheels, dual-zone auto climate control, 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, driver seat height adjust, keyless entry and go, cruise control (AT only), rear AC vents and more. There are however some key differences between the two SUVs.
 

2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs xx Available In 5 Seat Form Overland Gets ADAS 1

The Meridian and Compass have a similar interior design with the main differences being the features.

 

The Meridian Longitude gets LED projector headlights compared to the Compass’ non-projector units, LED tail lamps as well as larger 18-inch alloy wheels, reclining rear seats and rain-sensing wipers. The Meridian also gets 6 airbags as standard compared to the Compass’ 2 airbags. Only the top-spec Compass gets 6 airbags.
 

The Compass Longitude (O) meanwhile gets additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charging pad and LED fog lamps with a cornering function which could give it an edge.
 

Jeep Meridian Longitude 5-Seater vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Powertrain
 

As mentioned above both the Meridian and the Compass share the same powertrains. Both use a 2.0-litre diesel engine good for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
 

Jeep Comapss Black Shark edition 2

Both SUV's come with Jeep's 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox.

 

However, the Meridian is physically larger than the Compass and would appeal to buyers wanting more space in the boot or cabin.
 

On the whole, the choice comes down to the buyers, the Meridian Longitude will appeal to buyers wanting a physically large SUV with a large boot and a spacious cabin. It also gets some additional safety tech over its smaller sibling. The Compass Longitude(O) meanwhile will be easier to live with in crowded cities and offers some additional feel good features that could be a draw to buyers aside from its slightly lower asking price.

# Jeep Meridian# Jeep India# Jeep Meridian SUV# Jeep Meridian India# Jeep Meridian 2025# 2025 Jeep Meridian# Jeep Compass Compact SUV# Jeep Compass# Jeep Compass SUV# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The updated Meridian SUV is now offered in four trim levels, and the entry-level Longitude variant is solely available in the 5-seat layout.
    2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The latest iteration of the Jeep Meridian is offered both five-seat and seven-seat formats unlike the previous model
    2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Available In 5-Seat Form, Overland Gets ADAS
  • With the update, the SUV will receive a range of new features, and will also be offered in five-seat format for the first time.
    2025 Jeep Meridian Bookings Open; Launch Expected Next Week
  • Jeep confirms next-gen Compass to be offered with internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric powertrains.
    Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
  • Yet another unique challenge awaits our hosts in Episode 2. In this one, can they keep the windchimes installed in their car from creating a racket?
    car&bike Xtreme Episode 2: Chimes In My Car Challenge

Latest News

  • The DST SUV is designed for the ASEAN region, and the production-spec will hit the market soon.
    Mitsubishi DST Concept SUV Debuts At Philippines Motor Show
  • The SUV and pick-up are earmarked to go into production in 2027 and will be offered with all-electric and range-extender powertrain configurations.
    All-Electric Scout Traveller SUV, Terra Pick-Up Unveiled In Near Production Form
  • The RE Hunter 350 gains an LED headlight setup while the test mule of Interceptor swaps the gas-charged suspension setup with conventional twin shocks at the rear.
    Updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Interceptor 650 Spotted On Test
  • Jeep recently launched the updated Meridian in India at Rs 24.99 lakh, we see how it stacks up against a similarly priced variant of its smaller sibling.
    Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Offers More Value Under Rs 25 Lakh?
  • The motorcycles being listed for launch include the 890 Duke R, 1390 Super Duke R, 1290 and 890 Adventure, 350 EXC-F enduro and 250 and 450 SX-F motocross bikes
    KTM To Re-Enter Premium Segment; Unofficial Bookings Commence
  • The new testing facilities are located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.
    Mahindra Inaugurates New Crash Test Facility, Battery Cell Research Lab
  • At least two variants of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure are expected to be unveiled at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan next month.
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure Details Leaked
  • Commissioned for an unnamed client in Southeast Asia the E-Type Commemorative also marks 50 years since the E-Type was discontinued in 1974.
    Jaguar Classic Bespoke E-Type Commemoratives Feature 18K Gold And Silver Trim
  • Features a slim profile, large wheels and an minimalistic look, paying tribute to the Flying Flea motorcycle used in WW2
    Upcoming Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spied Undisguised
  • This variant comes with iGo assist technology, which was introduced with the new TVS Jupiter earlier this year.
    TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389

Research More on Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian
8.5

Jeep Meridian

Starts at ₹ NA - 39.83 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Meridian Specifications
View Meridian Features

Popular Jeep Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Offers More Value Under Rs 25 Lakh?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved