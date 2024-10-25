Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Offers More Value Under Rs 25 Lakh?

Jeep recently updated the Meridian with some new features and a new base Longitude variant that’s offered with just two rows of seats. The new 5-seat variant is priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the manual variant which means it has a notable overlap with its smaller sibling, the Compass. Here we take a look at just how a similarly priced Compass would compare against the new entry variant of the Meridian.



Jeep recently launched the updated Meridian in India at a starting price of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Meridian 5-Seater vs Jeep Compass: What Variant To Compare

At a starting price of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jeep Meridian Longitude is the entry point to the Meridian line-up and the only five-seat trim level of the SUV. For a similar price, Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), Jeep will also sell you the Compass in mid-spec Longitude (O) trim. Both SUVs get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine developing similar power and both also get a manual gearbox with the main differences coming down to their sizes and features.

Both also get automatic gearbox options though the Meridian Longitude AT at Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom) falls in a similar price bracket as the much better-equipped Compass Limited (O) which sits at Rs 28.33 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes a comparison a moot point.



The Compass Longitude(O) is priced similar to the Meridian Longitude 5-seater.

Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Feature Differences



On the feature front, the Compass Longitude (O) and the Meridian Longitude get a similar set of features. You get LED headlights, alloy wheels, dual-zone auto climate control, 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, driver seat height adjust, keyless entry and go, cruise control (AT only), rear AC vents and more. There are however some key differences between the two SUVs.



The Meridian and Compass have a similar interior design with the main differences being the features.

The Meridian Longitude gets LED projector headlights compared to the Compass’ non-projector units, LED tail lamps as well as larger 18-inch alloy wheels, reclining rear seats and rain-sensing wipers. The Meridian also gets 6 airbags as standard compared to the Compass’ 2 airbags. Only the top-spec Compass gets 6 airbags.



The Compass Longitude (O) meanwhile gets additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charging pad and LED fog lamps with a cornering function which could give it an edge.



Jeep Meridian Longitude 5-Seater vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Powertrain



As mentioned above both the Meridian and the Compass share the same powertrains. Both use a 2.0-litre diesel engine good for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.



Both SUV's come with Jeep's 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox.

However, the Meridian is physically larger than the Compass and would appeal to buyers wanting more space in the boot or cabin.



On the whole, the choice comes down to the buyers, the Meridian Longitude will appeal to buyers wanting a physically large SUV with a large boot and a spacious cabin. It also gets some additional safety tech over its smaller sibling. The Compass Longitude(O) meanwhile will be easier to live with in crowded cities and offers some additional feel good features that could be a draw to buyers aside from its slightly lower asking price.