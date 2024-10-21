Login
2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Available In 5-Seat Form, Overland Gets ADAS

The latest iteration of the Jeep Meridian is offered both five-seat and seven-seat formats unlike the previous model
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jeep has launched the 2025 Meridian at an introductory starting price of Rs 24.99 lakh.
  • Offered in four main trims; prices of 2WD models range from Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 36.49 lakh.
  • Top-spec model gets ADAS.

Jeep has launched the 2025 Meridian SUV in the Indian market. Offered in four trims- Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland, prices for the latest iteration of the SUV range between Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 38.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated model are now open requiring a token amount of Rs 50,000 and deliveries are slated to commence by the end of this month. 

 

 

VariantsEx-showroom prices
Longitude 4x2 MTRs 24.99 lakh 
Longitude 4x2 AT Rs 28.49 lakh 
Longitude Plus 4x2 MTRs 27.50 lakh 
Longitude Plus 4x2 AT Rs 30.49 lakh
Limited (O) 4x2 MTRs 30.49 lakh 
Limited (O) 4x2 ATRs 34.49 lakh 
Overland 4x2 AT Rs 36.49 lakh 
Overland 4x4 AT Rs 38.49 lakh

 

With the update, the SUV now gets a few new features, while mostly retaining the same design as before. The 2025 Meridian will be offered in both five- and seven-seat formats, unlike its predecessor, which was only offered in seven-seat guise. The five-seat Longitude variant has a total of 670 litres of boot space.

 

Also Read2025 Jeep Meridian Bookings Open; Launch Expected Next Week
 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs xx Available In 5 Seat Form Overland Gets ADAS 3

The Meridian's design hasn't changed with the update

 

Visually, the Meridian’s design remains identical to its predecessor in all aspects. While the interior layout has also been retained, the upholstery colour schemes have changed. The lower-spec Longitude and Longitude Plus trims come with Seal Grey upholstery, while the Limited (O) trim can be had with a new Wicker Beige colour scheme. Only the Longitude trim of the SUV can be had in a five-seat format, while all the other trims continue to be offered in a three-row configuration.

 

Meridian

The five-seater version has a boot space of 670 litres

 

A major change on the feature front is that the top-spec Overland variant now gets an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, smart beam assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and collision mitigation braking. 

 

2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs xx Available In 5 Seat Form Overland Gets ADAS 1

The interior layout remains identical, although upholstery colour schemes have changed

 

While the freestanding 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit is standard, the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster is only available with the Limited (O) and Overland trims. The Longitude and Longitude Plus trims come with a semi-digital instrument cluster. The SUV can be had with a panoramic sunroof from the Longitude Plus trim onwards. Other misses on the base trim include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a wireless charger and rear seatbelt reminders. On the safety front, the Meridian gets six airbags and disc brakes on all wheels as standard.

 

Also ReadNext-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs xx Available In 5 Seat Form Overland Gets ADAS 4

The Longitude and Longitude Plus trims come with a semi-digital instrument cluster

 

Other features on the vehicle will include a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, wireless charging, and the Uconnect suite of connected features, which Jeep says has now been upgraded, and comes with over 30 features.

 

Also Read2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties
 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs xx Available In 5 Seat Form Overland Gets ADAS 2

The Meridian retains the same diesel engine as before

 

On the powertrain front, the SUV retains the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine belting out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The Limited (O) and Overland variants can be had with 4x4 (Longitude and Longitude Plus are 4x2 only), and all variants can be had with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox except for the Overland, which is automatic-only.

# Jeep Meridian# Jeep Meridian SUV# Jeep Meridian 7-Seater SUV# 2025 Jeep Meridian# New Jeep Meridian# New Jeep Meridian Images# 2025 Jeep Meridian Features# 2025 Jeep Meridian Photos# SUVs# Jeep SUVs# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian
8.5

Jeep Meridian

Starts at ₹ 33.77 - 39.83 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Meridian Specifications
View Meridian Features

