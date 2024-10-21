2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Available In 5-Seat Form, Overland Gets ADAS

Jeep has launched the 2025 Meridian SUV in the Indian market. Offered in four trims- Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland, prices for the latest iteration of the SUV range between Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 38.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated model are now open requiring a token amount of Rs 50,000 and deliveries are slated to commence by the end of this month.

Variants Ex-showroom prices Longitude 4x2 MT Rs 24.99 lakh Longitude 4x2 AT Rs 28.49 lakh Longitude Plus 4x2 MT Rs 27.50 lakh Longitude Plus 4x2 AT Rs 30.49 lakh Limited (O) 4x2 MT Rs 30.49 lakh Limited (O) 4x2 AT Rs 34.49 lakh Overland 4x2 AT Rs 36.49 lakh Overland 4x4 AT Rs 38.49 lakh

With the update, the SUV now gets a few new features, while mostly retaining the same design as before. The 2025 Meridian will be offered in both five- and seven-seat formats, unlike its predecessor, which was only offered in seven-seat guise. The five-seat Longitude variant has a total of 670 litres of boot space.

The Meridian's design hasn't changed with the update

Visually, the Meridian’s design remains identical to its predecessor in all aspects. While the interior layout has also been retained, the upholstery colour schemes have changed. The lower-spec Longitude and Longitude Plus trims come with Seal Grey upholstery, while the Limited (O) trim can be had with a new Wicker Beige colour scheme. Only the Longitude trim of the SUV can be had in a five-seat format, while all the other trims continue to be offered in a three-row configuration.

The five-seater version has a boot space of 670 litres

A major change on the feature front is that the top-spec Overland variant now gets an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, smart beam assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and collision mitigation braking.

The interior layout remains identical, although upholstery colour schemes have changed

While the freestanding 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit is standard, the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster is only available with the Limited (O) and Overland trims. The Longitude and Longitude Plus trims come with a semi-digital instrument cluster. The SUV can be had with a panoramic sunroof from the Longitude Plus trim onwards. Other misses on the base trim include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a wireless charger and rear seatbelt reminders. On the safety front, the Meridian gets six airbags and disc brakes on all wheels as standard.

The Longitude and Longitude Plus trims come with a semi-digital instrument cluster

Other features on the vehicle will include a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, wireless charging, and the Uconnect suite of connected features, which Jeep says has now been upgraded, and comes with over 30 features.

The Meridian retains the same diesel engine as before

On the powertrain front, the SUV retains the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine belting out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The Limited (O) and Overland variants can be had with 4x4 (Longitude and Longitude Plus are 4x2 only), and all variants can be had with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox except for the Overland, which is automatic-only.