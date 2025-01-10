Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT Reintroduced; Priced At Rs 36.79 Lakh

Jeep India launched the refreshed Meridian SUV in October 2024, featuring four trim levels: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland. The first three trims were available exclusively with a 4x2 drivetrain in both manual and automatic options, while the 4x4 configuration was reserved for the top-spec Overland variant. For 2025, Jeep has reintroduced the 4x4 automatic transmission to the Limited (O) trim, priced at Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the Limited (O) 4x4 AT is dearer by Rs 2.3 lakh than its 4x2 AT counterpart, which is priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

In addition, Jeep India has also introduced an optional accessory package for the 2025 Meridian. This package includes decals for the hood, side profile, and headlights, along with customisable ambient lighting. Bookings for the updated Jeep Meridian, including the Limited (O) 4x4 AT variant and the optional accessories package, are now open at Jeep dealerships across India.

Also Read: 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Available In 5-Seat Form, Overland Gets ADAS



The 2025 Jeep Meridian is available in both five- and seven-seat configurations. The five-seater option is limited to the base Longitude trim, while the seven-seater layout is offered across other variants. Features on offer include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, a powered tailgate and a lot more. The range-topping Overland trim also comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Powering the Meridian is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine that churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The SUV offers a choice between a six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, with the exception of the range-topping Overland variant, which is available exclusively with the automatic transmission.