2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on October 23, 2024
Highlights
- Prices range between Rs 24.99 lakh and Rs 38.49 lakh
- New base variant introduced with a 5-seat configuration
- Top-spec Overland variant features ADAS
Jeep India recently updated the Meridian SUV by adding a new 5-seat variant along with a bunch of feature additions. Offered in four trim levels: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland, prices for the latest iteration of the SUV range between Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 38.49 lakh.
Let’s take a look at all the features offered, variant-wise, along with engine and transmission options. (All prices mentioned below are ex-showroom, introductory).
2025 Jeep Meridian: Longitude
Price Range - Rs 24.99 lakh - Rs 28.49 lakh
Engine - 2.0-litre Diesel
Transmission - MT/AT 4x2
Only variant to be offered in a five-seat configuration and has a boot space of 670 litres
|LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs
|Automatic headlamps
|Rear fog lamps
|LED tail lamps
|18-inch diamond cut alloys
|Shark fin antenna
|Body-coloured door handles, ORVMs
|Rear spoiler
|Roof rails
|Height adjustable driver seat (manual)
|60/40 Split second-row seats
|Second-row armrest with cup holders
|Seal grey vinyl seats
|Soft touch IP & Front Door Trim
|Prismatic IRVM
|2nd Row seat recline
|7.0-inch instrument Cluster
|10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play
|USB charging Port (front and rear)
|6-Speaker audio system
|Dual-zone automatic climate control
|Rain-sensing front wipers
|Auto-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs
|Cruise control (AT Variants Only)
|Engine stop-start
|Keyless entry - with push-button start
|Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)
|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|ABS with EBD
|Child seat anchors - ISOFIX
|Hill Start Assist
|Reverse parking camera
|Tyre pressure monitoring system TPMS
|6 airbags
2025 Jeep Meridian: Longitude Plus
Price range - Rs 27.50 lakh - Rs 30.49 lakh
Engine and transmission options carried over from the Longitude variant
In addition to the features offered in the Longitude variant
|LED front cornering fog lamps
|Black ORVMs
|Dual-pane sunroof
|Dual-tone roof
|50/50 Split 3rd Row Seat
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel
|Auto-dimming IRVM
|Third-row seat recline
|50:50 Third-row seat folds flat
|Wireless charging
2025 Jeep Meridian: Limited (O)
Price Range - Rs 30.49 lakh - Rs 34.49 lakh
Engine and transmission options carried over from the above variants
Features over the Longitude variant
|8-Way powered driver seats with memory function
|8-way powered front passenger seat
|4-Way Powered Lumbar Support for front seats
|Wicker beige leather seats
|Door scuff plates
|Ventilated front seats
|Uconnect - connected service
|10.2-inch digital instrument cluster
|9-Speaker Alpine system
|Gear shift indicator
|360-degree camera
|Powered tailgate
|Third-row AC vents with controls
2025 Jeep Meridian - Overland
Price Range - Rs 36.49 lakh - Rs 38.49 lakh
Engine - 2.0-litre diesel
Transmission - AT 4x2 and 4x4
Features in addition to the Limited (O) variant
|18-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloys
|Body colour lowers & fender extensions
|New 7-slot grille with chrome inserts
|Overland Badging on Front Seats
|Tupelo leather upholstery
|Suede finish for seats, dashboard and door trim
|Copper accents for dashboard
|4X4 system
|Jeep active drive
|Selec-Terrain
|Hill descent control for 4x4
ADAS Suite