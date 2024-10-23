Login
2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

The updated Meridian SUV is now offered in four trim levels, and the entry-level Longitude variant is solely available in the 5-seat layout.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices range between Rs 24.99 lakh and Rs 38.49 lakh
  • New base variant introduced with a 5-seat configuration
  • Top-spec Overland variant features ADAS

Jeep India recently updated the Meridian SUV by adding a new 5-seat variant along with a bunch of feature additions. Offered in four trim levels: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland, prices for the latest iteration of the SUV range between Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 38.49 lakh. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Available In 5-Seat Form, Overland Gets ADAS

 

 

Let’s take a look at all the features offered, variant-wise, along with engine and transmission options. (All prices mentioned below are ex-showroom, introductory). 
 

2025 Jeep Meridian: Longitude

 
Price Range - Rs 24.99 lakh - Rs 28.49 lakh 

Engine - 2.0-litre Diesel 

Transmission - MT/AT 4x2
 

Only variant to be offered in a five-seat configuration and has a boot space of 670 litres

LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs
Automatic headlamps
Rear fog lamps
LED tail lamps
18-inch diamond cut alloys
Shark fin antenna
Body-coloured door handles, ORVMs
Rear spoiler
Roof rails
Height adjustable driver seat (manual)
60/40 Split second-row seats
Second-row armrest with cup holders
Seal grey vinyl seats
Soft touch IP & Front Door Trim
Prismatic IRVM
2nd Row seat recline
7.0-inch instrument Cluster
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system 
Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play
USB charging Port (front and rear)
6-Speaker audio system
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Rain-sensing front wipers
Auto-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs
Cruise control (AT Variants Only) 
Engine stop-start 
Keyless entry - with push-button start
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
ABS with EBD
Child seat anchors - ISOFIX 
Hill Start Assist
Reverse parking camera
Tyre pressure monitoring system TPMS
6 airbags 

 

Also Read: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties

 

2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs xx Available In 5 Seat Form Overland Gets ADAS

 

2025 Jeep Meridian: Longitude Plus

 

Price range - Rs 27.50 lakh - Rs 30.49 lakh

Engine and transmission options carried over from the Longitude variant
 

In addition to the features offered in the Longitude variant 

LED front cornering fog lamps
Black ORVMs
Dual-pane sunroof
Dual-tone roof
50/50 Split 3rd Row Seat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Auto-dimming IRVM
Third-row seat recline
50:50 Third-row seat folds flat
Wireless charging

 

Also Read: Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

 

2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs xx Available In 5 Seat Form Overland Gets ADAS 2

 

2025 Jeep Meridian: Limited (O)

 

Price Range - Rs 30.49 lakh - Rs 34.49 lakh 

Engine and transmission options carried over from the above variants 
 

Features over the Longitude variant 

8-Way powered driver seats with memory function
8-way powered front passenger seat
4-Way Powered Lumbar Support for front seats
Wicker beige leather seats
Door scuff plates
Ventilated front seats
Uconnect - connected service
10.2-inch digital instrument cluster
9-Speaker Alpine system
Gear shift indicator
360-degree camera
Powered tailgate 
Third-row AC vents with controls 

 

2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs xx Available In 5 Seat Form Overland Gets ADAS 1

 

2025 Jeep Meridian - Overland

 

Price Range - Rs 36.49 lakh - Rs 38.49 lakh

Engine - 2.0-litre diesel 

Transmission - AT 4x2 and 4x4 

 

Features in addition to the Limited (O) variant 

18-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloys
Body colour lowers & fender extensions 
New 7-slot grille with chrome inserts
Overland Badging on Front Seats
Tupelo leather upholstery 
Suede finish for seats, dashboard and door trim 
Copper accents for dashboard
4X4 system 
Jeep active drive
Selec-Terrain
Hill descent control for 4x4

ADAS Suite 
 

  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Intelligent Speed Assist 
  • Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning 
  • Collision Mitigation Braking 
  • Lane Departure Warning 
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Traffic Sign Recognition
  • Surround View Monitor
  • Smart Beam Assist 
  • Blind Spot Detection 
  • Driver Attention Alert 

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

