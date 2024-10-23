2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Jeep India recently updated the Meridian SUV by adding a new 5-seat variant along with a bunch of feature additions. Offered in four trim levels: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland, prices for the latest iteration of the SUV range between Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 38.49 lakh.

Also Read: 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Available In 5-Seat Form, Overland Gets ADAS

Let’s take a look at all the features offered, variant-wise, along with engine and transmission options. (All prices mentioned below are ex-showroom, introductory).



2025 Jeep Meridian: Longitude



Price Range - Rs 24.99 lakh - Rs 28.49 lakh

Engine - 2.0-litre Diesel

Transmission - MT/AT 4x2



Only variant to be offered in a five-seat configuration and has a boot space of 670 litres

LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs Automatic headlamps Rear fog lamps LED tail lamps 18-inch diamond cut alloys Shark fin antenna Body-coloured door handles, ORVMs Rear spoiler Roof rails Height adjustable driver seat (manual) 60/40 Split second-row seats Second-row armrest with cup holders Seal grey vinyl seats Soft touch IP & Front Door Trim Prismatic IRVM 2nd Row seat recline 7.0-inch instrument Cluster 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play USB charging Port (front and rear) 6-Speaker audio system Dual-zone automatic climate control Rain-sensing front wipers Auto-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs Cruise control (AT Variants Only) Engine stop-start Keyless entry - with push-button start Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ABS with EBD Child seat anchors - ISOFIX Hill Start Assist Reverse parking camera Tyre pressure monitoring system TPMS 6 airbags

Also Read: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties

2025 Jeep Meridian: Longitude Plus

Price range - Rs 27.50 lakh - Rs 30.49 lakh

Engine and transmission options carried over from the Longitude variant



In addition to the features offered in the Longitude variant

LED front cornering fog lamps Black ORVMs Dual-pane sunroof Dual-tone roof 50/50 Split 3rd Row Seat Leather-wrapped steering wheel Auto-dimming IRVM Third-row seat recline 50:50 Third-row seat folds flat Wireless charging

Also Read: Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

2025 Jeep Meridian: Limited (O)

Price Range - Rs 30.49 lakh - Rs 34.49 lakh

Engine and transmission options carried over from the above variants



Features over the Longitude variant

8-Way powered driver seats with memory function 8-way powered front passenger seat 4-Way Powered Lumbar Support for front seats Wicker beige leather seats Door scuff plates Ventilated front seats Uconnect - connected service 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster 9-Speaker Alpine system Gear shift indicator 360-degree camera Powered tailgate Third-row AC vents with controls

2025 Jeep Meridian - Overland

Price Range - Rs 36.49 lakh - Rs 38.49 lakh

Engine - 2.0-litre diesel

Transmission - AT 4x2 and 4x4

Features in addition to the Limited (O) variant