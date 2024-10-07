Login
Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Jeep confirms next-gen Compass to be offered with internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric powertrains.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New Compass to be underpinned by the STLA Medium architecture
  • To get all-electric, hybrid and non-hybrid powertrain options
  • Likely to debut by end-2024

Jeep has shared the first design sketch of the new-gen Compass SUV ahead of the models debut in the coming months. The company has also confirmed that production and sales of the next-gen Compass will commence in Europe in 2025 suggesting that a debut could take place before the end of the year.
 

Also read: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties
 

The sole image shared by the company shows a sketch of the SUV’s profile which suggests that the Compass will carry on the Jeep family design with upright proportions and squared-out design elements. Visible design elements include an upright fascia, prominent shoulder line, flared haunches, squared-out wheel arches and a gently tapering roofline.
 

compass

The current-gen Compass has been on sale in India since 2017; is locally manufactured at Jeep's Ranjangaon plant.

 

Also read: Second-Gen Jeep Compass To Debut In 2027
 

The next-gen Compass will be underpinned by parent company Stellantis’ STLA Medium architecture alongside other models such as the next-gen Citroen C5 Aircross. Jeep has confirmed that the next-gen SUV will feature a range of powertrain options including all-electric, hybrid and non-hybrid internal combustion. The company has also said that the SUV will pack in ‘best in class performance’ and ‘ state-of-the-art technology.’
 

Jeep model plan

Jeep had previously hinted at the new-gen Compass in its product plan earlier this year.

 

Also read: Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Over 480 KM Range
 

The new Compass is set to slot in under the Jeep Recon and the Wagoneer S in the company’s global line-up and is set to be joined by an all-new Renegade in the coming years.
 

The current-gen Compass debuted globally in 2016 and was launched in India the following year. The SUV has been locally manufactured at FCA India’s Ranjangaon facility since its launch with the SUV receiving a facelift in 2021. It however remains to be seen if the new-gen Compass will eventually make its way to Indian shores with some reports suggesting that the model could be unfeasible for the market given the model’s low sales.

