Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Over 480 KM Range

Jeep has unveiled the Wagoneer S electric SUV in the global market. This is the latest electric vehicle (EV) from Jeep, following the Avenger SUV. It is built on the STLA Large platform that is based on a 400-volt architecture. The SUV will initially be offered for sale in USA and Canada in the second half of 2024, and will make its way to other markets across the world later.

Visually, the Wagoneer S has a more contemporary design than most of the other SUVs in the Jeep lineup. The front end gets sharp-looking headlamps, merged with the grille and outlined by connected DRLs that run throughout the full width of the vehicle. The seven-slot grille has been reimagined for this SUV. The Wagoneer S features a more sloping roofline than most of its siblings, a move by Jeep to make it more aerodynamically efficient, and in turn, give it a boost in range. It has a coefficient of drag of 0.29, which is the lowest ever for a Jeep vehicle. The rear end features a full-length taillamp, along with a roof-mounted spoiler.

Jeep has opted for an ultra-modern design for the Wagoneer S’ cabin, which consists of four displays in total. These include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment display, one for the climate controls, and a 10.25-inch passenger-side display. It gets ambient lighting with up to 64 selectable colours. The cabin features a 19-speaker music system by McIntosh, which according to Jeep “ delivers an immersive experience, making all vehicle occupants feel like they’re in the recording studio with their favorite artists”.

Jeep says that the SUV comes with 170 standard safety and security features. This includes an ADAS suite with features such as Active Driving Assist, Intersection Collision Assist, Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Surround View camera.

On the powertrain front, the Wagoneer S gets a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. The setup churns out a combined power output of 608 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. This translates to a 0 to 96 kmph time of 3.4 seconds, making it one of the quickest Jeeps ever. For reference, the Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk, which is powered by a 707-hp supercharged Hellcat V8 engine, goes from 0 to 96 kmph in 3.5 seconds. The Wagoneer S features five drive modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand.

The Wagoneer S is equipped with a 100-kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 483 km. Jeep says that the SUV can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 23 minutes with a DC fast charger.

Jeep currently retails four SUVs in the Indian market- Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee. The brand recently launched the 2024 Wrangler in India. The Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs. 67.65 lakh while the more off-road oriented Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs. 71.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).