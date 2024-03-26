Jeep Unveils Four Concept Vehicles At The 2024 Easter Jeep Safari

Jeep has introduced four concept vehicles at the 2024 Easter Jeep Safari. Among them is the Jeep Wrangler Low Down concept, paying homage to the 2009 Lower 40 concept, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys Dispatcher concept with a nostalgic design inspired by early post-war civilian Jeep SUVs along with the Jeep Gladiator-based High Top and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer-based Vacationeer.

The new Jeep Low Down concept features 42-inch BFGoodrich Krawler tyres on 20-inch beadlock wheels. With custom high-clearance carbon fender flares, the vehicle is painted in a Poison Apple Red shade and features removed rear door handles and a race-style fuel filler door. Inside, custom black leather seats, Rhino-lined floors, and a red-tinted bikini top complete the rugged look. The vehicle is powered by a modern 6.4-litre V8 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission giving a power output of 468 bhp.

Another is the Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept with retro elements like 36-inch Super Traxion tyres on vintage-style alloy wheels, a classic front bumper with a new Warn winch, and Willy hood lettering. Further, it comes equipped with practical additions like a JPP bikini top and rugged floor vinyl to enhance functionality.

Next up is the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept. This vehicle is the result of a collaboration between JPP and Mopar. With a Ginger Snap metallic exterior and retro-inspired graphics, it features 40-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain tyres on Satin Black KMC Grenade Crawl wheels. Equipped with Concept JPP flat fender flares, and adjustable air suspension. Inside, the car gets custom quilted leather seats, a JPP sun bonnet, and additional JPP accessories.

The last concept model for this year is the Jeep Vacationeer concept, which is adorned with wood grain graphics reminiscent of classic Jeep Wagoneer models, it is equipped with 35-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tyres on 18-inch Method racing wheels for off-road prowess. This model is also equipped with front and rear skid plates, a Warn winch, and Tyri LED lights. A custom RedTail Overland Skyloft on the roof provides climate-controlled sleeping space for two. Inside, the front seats feature custom fabric inserts inspired by classic Jeep vehicles and New England charm. Powering this car is a 3.0-litre Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine, which produces 503 bhp and 677 Nm of torque.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal