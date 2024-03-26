Login
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition

This edition of Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition saw participants drive across two states – Assam & Meghalaya - over two days.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • A weekend excursion on a 4x4 trail for Toyota SUV owners
  • Curated experience with off-road basic training under expert supervision
  • Open only for 4X4 SUVs, non-Toyota vehicles can also participate

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced its foray into the field of 4x4 experiential drives in the year 2023. Since then, four such events have taken place in different parts of the country. We had the opportunity to attend the latest edition that took place in Guwahati recently. The interesting part though was that this was perhaps the only 4x4 event by Toyota so far, where participants drove across two states – Assam & Meghalaya - over two days.

 

The Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition was started in 2023 and four such events have been hosted so far

 

Scheduled during the weekends, these drives act as quick getaways from busy city traffic and a form of recreational time, best spent with fellow off-road enthusiasts. The two-day event is curated keeping in mind the comfort of the participants with the best hospitality options available including some fun evening activities. However, the most interesting part of the short sojourn was a thrilling nature trail experience, training the patrons on certain key essential skills needed while taking a vehicle off-road. Owners of any 4X4 SUV could register and participate irrespective of the make and model.

 

Also Read: Jeep Trails: Weekend Date With The Wrangler Rubicon

 

The participants included Toyota owners, off-road enthusiasts and people from the media

 

As a typical Toyota tradition, the safety pledge marked the beginning of the event along with a route briefing. Day one was spent venturing into a private recreational rubber plantation park in Assam, some sections of which fell into what was elephants' path. We were told that herd sightings are possible occasionally during early morning or late evening hours. 

 

Also Read: Defender vs The Mountains: Over 1000 Kms Across The Himalayan Ranges

 

A convoy of over 35 vehicles was part of this two-day off-road adventure drive experience

 

Our being a 35-plus car convoy, it was in our best interest to keep our movement restricted to afternoon hours only. Nevertheless, the jungle trail included some steep inclines and narrow mud trails laid with loose rock and carpeted with saal tree leaves for long stretches making it an interesting ground for building initial trust in the vehicle's capabilities. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India

 

A refreshing experience for a lot of SUV customers who do not get to take their vehicles on trails like these

 

No extreme life-threatening drills were involved; however, they did pose challenges one will not want to encounter during regular daily drive routines. Some portions of the trail were moderately difficult, curated to sensitize the participants in off-road environments and to act as an encouragement to upskill themselves for facing these challenges effortlessly, whenever they encounter it. It proved to be a refreshing experience nevertheless, as a lot of SUV customers do not get to take their vehicles on trails like these even after long ownership periods.

 

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Car Delivery Initiative

 

A purpose-built trail was created with a range of obstacles to simulate a tough and demanding off-road experience

 

Day two focused more on showcasing the strong off-roading capabilities of Toyota cars and the fleet comprised of robust four-wheel drive machines, like – Fortuner, Hilux and Land Cruiser. After an hour-long drive from Guwahati, somewhere in Manipur, the fleet reached a private forest area. A purpose-built trail awaited us there with a range of obstacles created to simulate a tough and demanding off-road experience. Obstacles like Axle Articulation, Side Angle Drop, Log Crossing, etc., provided an apt learning ground for drivers new to off-roading. The presence of safety marshals and off-road specialists made it a fun and adventurous learning experience.

 

 

Anybody aspiring to go on a hard-core adventure off-roading trip must start by attending programs like these

 

Two days of adventure and fun under expert supervision provided a rejuvenating break from the routine and I am sure for Toyota owners it must have resulted in a newly found bond with their machines. Anybody aspiring to go on a hard-core adventure off-roading trip must start by attending programs like these, they do not just prepare you for unforeseen challenges on trails but also give an opportunity to mingle around with like-minded fellow adventure seekers in a well-guided environment ensuring utmost safety.

 

Witten By: Aashish Bharadwaj

 

# Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition# Toyota 4x4 Expedition# Toyota Off-Road Expedition# Toyota# Toyota Fortuner# Toyota Hilux# Toyota Land Cruiser# Off-road Training# Off-road Experience# SUV# Off-Roading# Feature# Cars# car# Cover Story# Travel
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

