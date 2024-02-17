Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Car Delivery Initiative

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the introduction of a new customer-centric initiative called "Awesome New Car Delivery Solution.” Conceptualised with the aim to improve the purchasing experience for Toyota customers, the programme is said to be a first-of-its-kind customer delivery initiative. This will involve transporting new vehicles from dealer stockyards to delivery locations on flatbed trucks, without being driven on the road.

As an industry first, TKM will have its dealer network implement door-to-door delivery of new vehicles using specialized flatbed trucks. This eliminates the need for dealer staff to drive newly purchased cars on public roads during the final delivery journey. The flatbed transportation method provides a consistent and trusted buying experience for customers across India, including rural areas where driving new cars poses logistical challenges.

The initiative is being rolled out in a phased manner, and about 130 Toyota dealerships across 26 states will adopt this delivery concept. Customers will now have their new Toyota vehicle picked up at the dealer stockyard and securely transported on a flatbed carrier to the delivery location of their choice. The flatbed trucks offer protection against any transit-related damage compared to driving the new car.

TKM has partnered with expert logistics companies to ensure seamless flatbed transportation. Additional transit insurance coverage provides further peace of mind. The automaker states that customers will enjoy the benefits of this initiative without incurring any additional costs.

For TKM, this innovative delivery program underscores its commitment to putting customers first and crafting exceptional experiences throughout the vehicle purchase journey. It builds on other efforts like the 5-year complimentary roadside assistance programme.

The flatbed initiative aims to raise the bar for the industry in delivering consistency and reliability when purchasing a new vehicle. By transporting cars safely and directly to the customer's doorstep, TKM seeks to provide convenience while meeting customer expectations for a transparent, trusting buying experience.