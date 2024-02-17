Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Car Delivery Initiative
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 17, 2024
Highlights
- New cars will be transported on flatbed trucks from dealer stockyard to delivery location.
- Initiative launched across 130 dealerships in 26 states.
- TKM has partnered with expert logistics companies to ensure seamless flatbed transportation.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the introduction of a new customer-centric initiative called "Awesome New Car Delivery Solution.” Conceptualised with the aim to improve the purchasing experience for Toyota customers, the programme is said to be a first-of-its-kind customer delivery initiative. This will involve transporting new vehicles from dealer stockyards to delivery locations on flatbed trucks, without being driven on the road.
Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India; Company Issues Statement
As an industry first, TKM will have its dealer network implement door-to-door delivery of new vehicles using specialized flatbed trucks. This eliminates the need for dealer staff to drive newly purchased cars on public roads during the final delivery journey. The flatbed transportation method provides a consistent and trusted buying experience for customers across India, including rural areas where driving new cars poses logistical challenges.
The initiative is being rolled out in a phased manner, and about 130 Toyota dealerships across 26 states will adopt this delivery concept. Customers will now have their new Toyota vehicle picked up at the dealer stockyard and securely transported on a flatbed carrier to the delivery location of their choice. The flatbed trucks offer protection against any transit-related damage compared to driving the new car.
TKM has partnered with expert logistics companies to ensure seamless flatbed transportation. Additional transit insurance coverage provides further peace of mind. The automaker states that customers will enjoy the benefits of this initiative without incurring any additional costs.
For TKM, this innovative delivery program underscores its commitment to putting customers first and crafting exceptional experiences throughout the vehicle purchase journey. It builds on other efforts like the 5-year complimentary roadside assistance programme.
Also Read: Toyota Rumion First Drive Review: Clone Wars
The flatbed initiative aims to raise the bar for the industry in delivering consistency and reliability when purchasing a new vehicle. By transporting cars safely and directly to the customer's doorstep, TKM seeks to provide convenience while meeting customer expectations for a transparent, trusting buying experience.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
11 hours ago
LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami
11 hours ago
Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country
13 hours ago
The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.
13 hours ago
The discounts are valid till the end of February 2024
16 hours ago
The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs
16 hours ago
Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.
The Hyundai Exter is a fantastic city car, but at the same time, it is also a brilliant companion for a quick weekend getaway, with some off-road encounters along the way as we found out while heading out to Chakrata, a beautiful yet lesser-known town nestled high in the mountains of Uttarakhand.
Advanced future rider-assist systems include lane warning and crosswind assist systems, which may include some amount of self-steering systems.
The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.
18 hours ago
Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.
15 days ago
The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.
17 days ago
The stripped-down race car will feature in a new competition in Africa.
18 days ago
A special investigation committee found irregularities in horsepower output certification tests conducted by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) for three diesel-engined passenger vehicles.
20 days ago
Toyota revealed two limited editions developed with inputs from its WRC drivers Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogiers
1 month ago
Toyota India said that the prices had to be revised to partially offset rising input costs, which affects select models and variants in the brand’s lineup