Login

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Car Delivery Initiative

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a new initiative to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to showrooms on flatbed trucks, without being driven on road
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New cars will be transported on flatbed trucks from dealer stockyard to delivery location.
  • Initiative launched across 130 dealerships in 26 states.
  • TKM has partnered with expert logistics companies to ensure seamless flatbed transportation.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the introduction of a new customer-centric initiative called "Awesome New Car Delivery Solution.” Conceptualised with the aim to improve the purchasing experience for Toyota customers, the programme is said to be a first-of-its-kind customer delivery initiative. This will involve transporting new vehicles from dealer stockyards to delivery locations on flatbed trucks, without being driven on the road. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India; Company Issues Statement

 

As an industry first, TKM will have its dealer network implement door-to-door delivery of new vehicles using specialized flatbed trucks. This eliminates the need for dealer staff to drive newly purchased cars on public roads during the final delivery journey. The flatbed transportation method provides a consistent and trusted buying experience for customers across India, including rural areas where driving new cars poses logistical challenges. 

The initiative is being rolled out in a phased manner, and about 130 Toyota dealerships across 26 states will adopt this delivery concept. Customers will now have their new Toyota vehicle picked up at the dealer stockyard and securely transported on a flatbed carrier to the delivery location of their choice. The flatbed trucks offer protection against any transit-related damage compared to driving the new car.

 

TKM has partnered with expert logistics companies to ensure seamless flatbed transportation. Additional transit insurance coverage provides further peace of mind. The automaker states that customers will enjoy the benefits of this initiative without incurring any additional costs.

 

For TKM, this innovative delivery program underscores its commitment to putting customers first and crafting exceptional experiences throughout the vehicle purchase journey. It builds on other efforts like the 5-year complimentary roadside assistance programme.

 

Also Read: Toyota Rumion First Drive Review: Clone Wars

 

The flatbed initiative aims to raise the bar for the industry in delivering consistency and reliability when purchasing a new vehicle. By transporting cars safely and directly to the customer's doorstep, TKM seeks to provide convenience while meeting customer expectations for a transparent, trusting buying experience.

 

 

# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota# Toyota Delivery Initiative# Toyota car delivery# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Toyota Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami

Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country

PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.

Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The discounts are valid till the end of February 2024

F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs

F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.

Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter
Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Hyundai Exter is a fantastic city car, but at the same time, it is also a brilliant companion for a quick weekend getaway, with some off-road encounters along the way as we found out while heading out to Chakrata, a beautiful yet lesser-known town nestled high in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Advanced future rider-assist systems include lane warning and crosswind assist systems, which may include some amount of self-steering systems.

Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.

Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.

Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The stripped-down race car will feature in a new competition in Africa.

Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface
Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

18 days ago

A special investigation committee found irregularities in horsepower output certification tests conducted by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) for three diesel-engined passenger vehicles.

Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Toyota revealed two limited editions developed with inputs from its WRC drivers Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogiers

Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Toyota India said that the prices had to be revised to partially offset rising input costs, which affects select models and variants in the brand’s lineup

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Car Delivery Initiative
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved