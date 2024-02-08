Login

Toyota Rumion First Drive Review: Clone Wars

We drove the Maruti Ertiga’s slightly posh twin to find out if it offers anything different
By Dhruv Attri

4 mins read

Published on February 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Rumion is visually different than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
  • Toyota Rumion is Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 more expensive than the donor car.
  • It offers a better warranty package.

If I hide the badge, some of you will take at least a few seconds to identify if this is a Maruti Suzuki or a Toyota. That’s what badge engineering does. It is repackaging at its finest. We’ve seen Maruti and Toyota do this with several products by now to expand their reach into segments they have been missing from. The last one to get this treatment was the Toyota Rumion. Read on to find out if it's any different than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

 

Also Read: Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface

 


The Rumion gets an Innova Crysta-like front grille

Exterior 

What separates the Rumion from the Ertiga is the updated front grille that’s similar to the Innova Crysta along with the Toyota badge that proudly sits in the middle. It also has a different fog lamp housing, and of course the 15-inch alloy wheels have been updated too. 

 

In profile, the Rumion looks like an Ertiga replica

 

The only difference at the back are the Toyota badges

 

At the rear, the only  change is the updated badging. The Rumion is 20mm longer due to the redesigned bumpers. 

 

The Rumion also follows a beige and grey colour scheme

 

Interior And Features

On the inside, the Rumion’s dashboard design and colour scheme are all the same save for the Toyota emblem on the steering. The material quality, the fabric seats and their design, the cubby holes are all same as the Ertiga. 

 

The steering wheel gets a Toyota logo

 

So you do get features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, paddle shifters (AT only), cooled cup holders and cruise control. 

 

The second row gets a foldable armrest

 

The second row is good enough for three average sized passengers and comes with separate AC vents and charging facilities. 

 

The third row is usable for short journeys

 

Getting inside the third row is not going to pose any problems and the space is usable for two average sized adults. 

 

Safety Features

The Rumion hasn’t been crash tested yet but the donor car was tested by the Global NCAP in 2019. The Ertiga received a respectable 3-star safety rating back then. The safety net comprises four airbags, rear parking camera, hill hold, ESP and ISOFIX mounts.

The engine bay doesn't have any Toyota logo

Driving Experience

The Toyota Rumion runs on the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that displaces 102 bhp and 138 Nm of torque in the Ertiga. It can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. I drove the more popular pick- the manual variant. Those who have a higher running can also opt for the Rumion CNG that puts out 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode. 

 

The Rumion likes relaxed driving

 

The Rumion gets a mild hybrid system that helps with idle start/stop and gives a mild torque assist during acceleration. It helps the Rumion feel livelier than the numbers would suggest. Getting up to speed won’t pose much issue but making overtakes will require a little planning if you are hauling a full house in the car. 

 

The Ride quality is quite likeable

 

The steering is light in the city and the car feels stable on the highway speeds. The fuel economy for the 1.5-litre petrol manual is 20.51 kmpl while the automatic will return a figure of 20.11 kmpl. The CNG variant offers a 26.11 km/kg figure. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System

 

The Rumion offers better warranty

Verdict

The starting price for the Rumion is on the higher side since it doesn’t come with a bare-bones entry level variant like the Ertiga. But when prices for the similarly equipped variants are compared, the Rumion is around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 more expensive than the Ertiga. 

 

Toyota RumionMaruti Suzuki Ertiga
S MT: Rs 10.44 lakhVXi (O): Rs 9.83
G MT: Rs 11.60 lakhZXi (O): Rs 10.93
V MT: Rs 12.33 lakhZXi+: Rs 11.63 lakh
S AT: Rs 11.94 lakhVXi AT: Rs 11.23 lakh
V AT: Rs 13.73 lakhZXi+ AT: Rs 13.03 lakh
S MT CNG: Rs 11.39 lakhVXi (O) CNG: Rs 10.78 lakh

For the premium, you are getting a better warranty of 3 years/ 1 lakh km instead of the 2 years/ 40,000 km figure on the Ertiga. Both get extended warranty (5 years) but the Rumion will offer 2.2 lakh km of mileage whereas the Ertiga offers only 1 lakh km. 

 

The Toyota logo sits proudly in the middle

 

Additionally, the Rumion also comes with the snob value of a Toyota badge and gives you access to Toyota’s after-sales experience. 

