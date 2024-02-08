Toyota Rumion First Drive Review: Clone Wars
By Dhruv Attri
4 mins read
Published on February 8, 2024
Highlights
- The Rumion is visually different than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
- Toyota Rumion is Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 more expensive than the donor car.
- It offers a better warranty package.
If I hide the badge, some of you will take at least a few seconds to identify if this is a Maruti Suzuki or a Toyota. That’s what badge engineering does. It is repackaging at its finest. We’ve seen Maruti and Toyota do this with several products by now to expand their reach into segments they have been missing from. The last one to get this treatment was the Toyota Rumion. Read on to find out if it's any different than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Also Read: Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface
The Rumion gets an Innova Crysta-like front grille
Exterior
What separates the Rumion from the Ertiga is the updated front grille that’s similar to the Innova Crysta along with the Toyota badge that proudly sits in the middle. It also has a different fog lamp housing, and of course the 15-inch alloy wheels have been updated too.
In profile, the Rumion looks like an Ertiga replica
The only difference at the back are the Toyota badges
At the rear, the only change is the updated badging. The Rumion is 20mm longer due to the redesigned bumpers.
The Rumion also follows a beige and grey colour scheme
Interior And Features
On the inside, the Rumion’s dashboard design and colour scheme are all the same save for the Toyota emblem on the steering. The material quality, the fabric seats and their design, the cubby holes are all same as the Ertiga.
The steering wheel gets a Toyota logo
So you do get features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, paddle shifters (AT only), cooled cup holders and cruise control.
The second row gets a foldable armrest
The second row is good enough for three average sized passengers and comes with separate AC vents and charging facilities.
The third row is usable for short journeys
Getting inside the third row is not going to pose any problems and the space is usable for two average sized adults.
Safety Features
The Rumion hasn’t been crash tested yet but the donor car was tested by the Global NCAP in 2019. The Ertiga received a respectable 3-star safety rating back then. The safety net comprises four airbags, rear parking camera, hill hold, ESP and ISOFIX mounts.
The engine bay doesn't have any Toyota logo
Driving Experience
The Toyota Rumion runs on the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that displaces 102 bhp and 138 Nm of torque in the Ertiga. It can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. I drove the more popular pick- the manual variant. Those who have a higher running can also opt for the Rumion CNG that puts out 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode.
The Rumion likes relaxed driving
The Rumion gets a mild hybrid system that helps with idle start/stop and gives a mild torque assist during acceleration. It helps the Rumion feel livelier than the numbers would suggest. Getting up to speed won’t pose much issue but making overtakes will require a little planning if you are hauling a full house in the car.
The Ride quality is quite likeable
The steering is light in the city and the car feels stable on the highway speeds. The fuel economy for the 1.5-litre petrol manual is 20.51 kmpl while the automatic will return a figure of 20.11 kmpl. The CNG variant offers a 26.11 km/kg figure.
Also Read: Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
The Rumion offers better warranty
Verdict
The starting price for the Rumion is on the higher side since it doesn’t come with a bare-bones entry level variant like the Ertiga. But when prices for the similarly equipped variants are compared, the Rumion is around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 more expensive than the Ertiga.
|Toyota Rumion
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|S MT: Rs 10.44 lakh
|VXi (O): Rs 9.83
|G MT: Rs 11.60 lakh
|ZXi (O): Rs 10.93
|V MT: Rs 12.33 lakh
|ZXi+: Rs 11.63 lakh
|S AT: Rs 11.94 lakh
|VXi AT: Rs 11.23 lakh
|V AT: Rs 13.73 lakh
|ZXi+ AT: Rs 13.03 lakh
|S MT CNG: Rs 11.39 lakh
|VXi (O) CNG: Rs 10.78 lakh
For the premium, you are getting a better warranty of 3 years/ 1 lakh km instead of the 2 years/ 40,000 km figure on the Ertiga. Both get extended warranty (5 years) but the Rumion will offer 2.2 lakh km of mileage whereas the Ertiga offers only 1 lakh km.
The Toyota logo sits proudly in the middle
Additionally, the Rumion also comes with the snob value of a Toyota badge and gives you access to Toyota’s after-sales experience.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
5 hours ago
We swing a leg over the first electric motorcycle featuring a gearbox at the Rann of Kutch.
3 days ago
While EVs tend to stand out in a crowd, BMW has taken a very subtle and subdued approach with its entry-level electric SUV.
7 days ago
The Aprilia RS 457 looks good, rides well, and is quite desirable. Should you consider buying it? A quick review through some images.
7 days ago
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a refreshed exterior, an updated cabin, and some new tech; frankly, there are a lot of things to talk about. So, let’s get started.
8 days ago
Affalterbach’s midsized SUV-coupe’s refresh brings many new features and tech, as well as a performance upgrade
9 days ago
The erstwhile Jawa Classic, which had a 293 cc engine, now gets a bigger 334 cc engine from the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber, along with other updates. But there’s more to it and it is intriguing, few updates that the motorcycle gets. Read our review for a complete lowdown on the new Jawa 350.
10 days ago
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a legit style statement but is it worth a buy? We find the answer to that question and much more in our first ride review of the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.
10 days ago
The C3 Aircross when first launched was only available with a manual gearbox, but now the automaker has added a 6-speed automatic variant to the line-up. How does it fare?
10 days ago
Replacing the outgoing Svartpilen 250, the Svartpilen 401 is bigger, brasher, more powered and better equipped, making it a true scrambler. Read on to find out how in this first ride review
11 days ago
We ride the all-new Xtreme 125R at the Hero Centre of Excellence and Technology and here’s what we have to say about the new sporty commuter
4 months ago
The Toyota-badged derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 1-year warranty on official accessories
4 months ago
The brand has stated that owing to the overwhelming response and the exponential wait times, the brand had to halt bookings for the Rumion CNG
6 months ago
The MPV is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, also featuring the same powertrain
2 years ago
The new Toyota Rumion has been unveiled in South Africa and it is essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.