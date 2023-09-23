Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has placed a temporary halt on the bookings for the CNG variants of the Rumion MPV owing to the overwhelming response the brand has received for the vehicle. However, the brand has stated that potential buyers can still book the petrol variant of the MPV. The Rumion was launched in August this year and is sourced from Toyota's alliance partner, Maruti Suzuki.

The Rumion is offered in three variants – S, G and V trim options. Powering the MPV is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that generates 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. It comes mated with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter, and interestingly, Toyota claims that the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of the Rumion is up to 20.5 kmpl.

In an official statement released by the brand, the company stated, "We launched the All-New Toyota Rumion in August this year and have received an overwhelming response from our customers who have been waiting for a Toyota vehicle in the B-MPV segment. We are heartened to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and healthy bookings for the All New Toyota Rumion. The demand has surpassed our expectations, resulting in an extended delivery time across variants, especially for the E-CNG option. This has necessitated us to temporarily halt bookings of the E-CNG option ONLY to avoid customer inconvenience due to a longer waiting period. However, we continue to accept bookings for the petrol (NeoDrive) variants of the All-New Toyota Rumion."

They further added, "As a brand that is deeply committed to delivering the best experience to its valued customers, we will continue to regularly assess the situation and do our best to resume the order booking of the said variant at the earliest. We appreciate our customer's understanding as we work towards meeting the market demand in a timely and most suitable manner."