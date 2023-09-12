Login

Toyota Showcases Special-Purpose Hilux To The Indian Army

TKM introduced two modifications to the Toyota Hilux, known as the Field Diagnosis Vehicle (FDV) and the Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV)
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

12-Sep-23 05:22 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Modifications were carried out with the assistance of authorised external vendors
  • Primarily for the Indian Army
  • Remains unchanged mechanically

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled two specially customised Hilux vehicles at the North Tech Symposium 2023 (NTS), an annual technology showcase organised by the Northern Command of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and IIT Jammu. The brand says that these modifications were carried out with the assistance of authorised external vendors.

 

TKM collaborated with its authorised external vendor, made significant alterations to two units of the Hilux 

 

To cater to the specific needs of various consumers, including the Indian Army, TKM conducted an extensive market survey. Based on the findings, TKM, in collaboration with its authorised external vendor, made significant alterations to two units of the Hilux to align with the diverse requirements, particularly those of the Indian Army.

 

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.2 Crore

 

The RIV is equipped for firefighting and rescue missions during emergencies

 

Following the market survey, TKM introduced two distinct modifications to the Toyota Hilux, known as the Field Diagnosis Vehicle (FDV) and the Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV). These adaptations were designed to meet the unique demands of the army and other specialised consumers. Considering the operational and logistical challenges faced by the Indian Army due to the diverse terrain and climatic conditions in the region, customization and dedicated solutions were imperative. The FDV was engineered to provide essential vehicle servicing in remote areas, strengthening army operations at defence sites. Meanwhile, the RIV is equipped for firefighting and rescue missions during emergencies.

 

 These adaptations were designed to meet the unique demands of the army 

 

In addition to these customised versions, the standard Hilux, designed for general customers' personal and business use, was also showcased at the symposium held from September 11th to 13th at IIT Jammu. Moreover, in July 2023, TKM delivered a fleet of Toyota Hilux vehicles to the Indian Army for the first time.

 

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Delivered To Indian Army

 

The FDV was engineered to provide essential vehicle servicing in remote areas

 

As for its powertrain, it continues to be powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine and offers a choice between a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission. Its 700 mm water-wading capacity positions it as an ideal choice for navigating rugged Indian trails.

# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Kirloskar Motor news# Toyota Hilux Indian Army# Toyota Hilux# Indian Army Cars# Special Edition# Hilux Pick-Up Truck

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
2017 Honda Jazz
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.25 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10
8.0
0
10
2015 Hyundai Grand i10
65,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.95 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 BMW 5 Series
7.4
0
10
2016 BMW 5 Series
90,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.90 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai Santro Xing
7.4
0
10
2012 Hyundai Santro Xing
88,744 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 1.95 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
7.3
0
10
2016 Toyota Camry
1,03,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 16.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
6.7
0
10
2013 Skoda Superb
71,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.90 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors Plans To Open EV-Only Showrooms In India Soon
Tata Motors Plans To Open EV-Only Showrooms In India Soon
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that the company wants to expand its EV ecosystem and will be exploring the possibility of exclusive EV dealerships under the Tata.ev brand.

BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Atto 3 is the second vehicle introduced by BYD in India that was launched in November 2022

BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Deliveries took place simultaneously across six major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and a few other cities.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The 12.3-inch touchscreen gets an inbuilt Arcade.ev app store

Spy Shots Surface Of The Next-Generation 2025 Audi Q3
Spy Shots Surface Of The Next-Generation 2025 Audi Q3
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

These images provide an initial glimpse of what we can expect to see from the next generation of the Q3.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Deliveries Begin In India
2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Deliveries Begin In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Triumph Motorcycles India has begun deliveries of the 2023 Street Triple 765 in India. It was launched a few months ago in June 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

They extended their EV charging network to accommodate customers of all car brands.

Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore and is available in India as a CBU import

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

We see how the new Tata Nexon stacks up against other subcompact SUVs in terms of pricing.

Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The limited-run Q5 sports the Mythos Black shade and gets blacked-out styling cues.

Indian Army Inducts Specialised Armoured Fleet by Mahindra
Indian Army Inducts Specialised Armoured Fleet by Mahindra
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Powering the armoured vehicle is powered by a 3.2-liter multi-fuel diesel engine, featuring a 4x4 drivetrain and front and rear differential locks, delivering power output of 212 bhp.

Toyota Hilux Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Prototype Unveiled With Up To 590 KM Range
Toyota Hilux Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Prototype Unveiled With Up To 590 KM Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The hydrogen-powered pick-up – said to emit nothing but water vapour – was revealed at Toyota’s Burnaston car plant in Derby, UK.

Toyota Globally Unveils 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System for Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Globally Unveils 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System for Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Toyota has already announced that the 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter inline-four turbo diesel engine in the Land Cruiser Prado will come equipped with the 48-volt mild hybrid system

Auto Sales August 2023: Toyota Scales New Peak With 22,910 Units Sold
Auto Sales August 2023: Toyota Scales New Peak With 22,910 Units Sold
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The brand managed its all-time highest sales in August 2023 with cumulative sales of 22,910 units

Toyota Rumion Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh; Deliveries Start September 8
Toyota Rumion Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh; Deliveries Start September 8
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The rebadged Ertiga can be booked online as well as the dealerships for Rs 11,000

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Showcases Special-Purpose Hilux To The Indian Army
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn