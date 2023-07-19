Toyota Hilux Delivered To Indian Army

Toyota India has announced that it has delivered a fleet of Hilux pick-ups to the Indian Army. This marks the first time that the iconic pick-up has been handed over to the Indian armed forces. Toyota says that the pick-up was extensively tested by the Northern Command in extreme weather, over rough terrain and at altitudes of up to 13,000 feet over a two-month period.

Commenting on the delivery, Wiseline Sigamani, General Manager – Strategic Business Unit (North), said “We are thrilled to deliver the Hilux, marking a significant milestone, fulfilling our first-ever Hilux order to Indian Army. We are truly honoured and proud with this opportunity. The Hilux that offers unique off-roading characteristics, coupled with enhanced safety features, makes it the most ideal vehicle for the army purposes and cater to their special purposes.”

Toyota has however not revealed how many units of the Hilux have been delivered to the Indian army.

Toyota first launched the Hilux in India in 2022 with limited units being delivered. The model was then re-introduced earlier this year.

The Hilux shares its platform with the Fortuner SUV with both models using a 2.8-litre diesel engine and four-wheel drive. The unit develops 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque when paired with a manual gearbox and a meatier 500 Nm in automatic guise. The pick-up is sold in India in three variants – Standard, High and High AT. Prices range from Rs 30.40 lakh up to Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).