Toyota Hikes Prices For All Cars, SUVs In India: Hyryder, Hycross, Fortuner Get Pricier

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has hiked prices for all cars and SUVs in its lineup. While the company is yet to specify the exact price increase for each model, the average increase across the portfolio is about 1.5 per cent. The price hike has been attributed to a rise in input costs.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now available at a starting price of Rs 10.86 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross, which was previously available at a starting price of Rs 18.55 lakh, now starts at Rs 18.82 lakh. A similar hike in price can be noticed for all variants of the MPV. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s price has also been hiked in similar fashion, with the crossover now coming at a price bracket of Rs 10.86 lakh for the base petrol variant to Rs 19.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line hybrid variant. Similarly, the Fortuner is now available at a marginally higher price tag of Rs 32.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Toyota India will soon begin dispatches of the Invicto to Maruti-Suzuki, which was launched on July 5. Toyota also plans to launch the 2024 Vellfire in India later this month. The latest iteration of the Vellfire was globally unveiled last month, featuring a heavily updated design, all-new cabin and more tech on board.

Toyota will launch the latest Vellfire in India later this year

Toyota recently released its sales data for the month of June, which showed that brand sold 19,608 units achieving 19 per cent more sales than it did in June 2022. The company’s half-yearly and quarterly sales have also gone up in comparison to last year. The company stated that this can be attributed to the success of its newest models, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross along with consistent sales numbers for the rest of its lineup.