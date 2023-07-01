Auto Sales June 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 19 Per Cent Growth Over June 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has just reported sales figures of 19,608 units in the month of June which includes 18,237 domestic sales and 1371 exports. While the figures represent a 19 per cent increase in sales over June 2022 for the brand, it is still lower as compared to May 2023 where it managed to achieve its highest monthly sales figure of 20,410 units.

Also Read: Auto Sales May 2023: Toyota Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales Of 20,410 Units

Toyota’s sales numbers however seem to be on the rise as its half-yearly and quarterly sales have grown by a significant margin as compared to last year. The brand sold 1,02,371 units in the first half of 2023 which is a growth of 36 per cent as compared to the same period last year where it sold 75,017 units. Quarterly sales for the months of April-June’23 on the other hand, stood at 55,528 units, up by 33 per cent from 41,813 units in the same period last year. The company has attributed this growth to the success of newly launched products like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross along with consistent sales numbers for the rest of its product portfolio.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Tata Safari: Fight For 3-Row Supremacy

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a popular offering by Toyota ever since its launch

Commenting on the company’s performance, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "Toyota Kirloskar Motor continues to post strong sales growth, thanks to the robust performance of our entire product range we achieved a remarkable growth of 19% in the month of June. Ever since the launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, we are witnessing continued high acceptance by our customers. These along with consistent performance by the entire product portfolio – Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire, Glanza and the newly introduced Hilux, further encouraged by exceptional customer satisfaction, are enabling us to sustain the positive performance. This along with the various thrilling experiential drives conducted across the country for the Hilux fan base is enabling Toyota to win more hearts across the country."