Auto Sales May 2023: Toyota Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales Of 20,410 Units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) achieved its highest-ever monthly sales of 20,410 units in May 2023. Compared to the 10,216 vehicles sold during the same period in 2022, the company witnessed a year-on-year growth of 110 per cent. In the domestic market, Toyota’s May 2023 sales stood at 1,9379 units, whereas exports stood at 1,013 units for May 2023.

At the same time, compared to 15,510 units sold in April 2023, Toyota witnessed a month-on-month growth of 31.5 per cent. The carmaker has attributed the 2X growth in sales to the increasing popularity of newly launched models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and Hilux lifestyle vehicle. In fact, the Innova Hycross even bagged two awards – Hybrid of the Year and Car of the Year, at the 2023 car&bike Awards this year.

Commenting on the company’s sales performance Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We believe that the strong upward trajectory, highlights the company's customer alignment and ever-growing product popularity with the latest launches like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and the Hilux that continue to support the strong sales momentum in their respective segments. The popularity of Hilux, in particular, continues to grow and exhilarate customers all over India, thanks to its versatility and robust performance.”

As for the year-to-date sales for the 2023 calendar year, between January and May, Toyota Kirloskar India’s total sales stood at 82,763 units. Compared to the 58,505 units sold during the same period back in 2022, the company saw a yoy growth of 42 per cent.