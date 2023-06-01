  • Home
Auto Sales May 2023: MG Motor India Reports Growth Of 25 Per Cent YoY

In May 2023, MG Motor India sold 5,006 units, witnessing a 25 per cent growth compared to the same month in 2022.
authorBy Carandbike Team
01-Jun-23 11:20 AM IST
MG ZS EV Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark In India.jpg
Highlights
  • Sales numbers in May 2023 stood at 5006 units
  • This represents a yoy increase of 25 per cent
  • The company’s recent launches included the Gloster Blackstorm edition and the Comet

MG Motor India has released its sales data for the month of May 2023. The automaker sold 5006 units, reporting a growth in sales of up to 25 per cent as compared to the same month last year. The numbers also represent an increase in sales as compared to April 2023 when it stood at 4551 units. The company says that the increase in sales is because of the growing popularity of the ZS EV electric SUV along with the positive response for the newly launched Comet EV.

 

Also Read: MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 40.29 Lakh

The recently launched MG Gloster Blackstorm edition

 

The company recently also launched the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition on May 29 in the Indian market. The special edition variant of the Gloster comes in deep black colour and gets refreshed styling along with some added tech features. The SUVs are priced at Rs. 40.30 lakh and Rs. 43.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

 

Earlier in May, MG India also launched its compact 3-door electric car, the Comet which is the company’s second EV offering in India. The car comes with a 17.3 Kwh Lithium-ion battery pack, that churns out 41.42 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. It starts at a price tag of Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: MG Comet Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Commence In Phased Batches

