MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 40.29 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the 2023 Gloster Blackstorm edition in India. The new special edition SUV comes with a new deep black colour, refreshed styling, revised features and updated Level 1 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant Systems) functionalities. The MG Gloster Blackstorm will be offered in both 2WD and 4WD trims, each available in both 6- and 7-seater options. The SUVs are priced at Rs. 40.30 lakh and Rs. 43.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “The MG Gloster represents a timeless symbol of comfort, luxury, and modern technology. Taking this legacy, a step further, the Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM exudes even more confidence and determined sportiness. With its exceptional features, commanding road presence, impressive performance, state-of-the-art technology, and luxurious interiors, it stands out from the crowd. The Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM is poised to generate a healthy level of enthusiasm among SUV enthusiasts, delivering an unforgettable driving experience.”

MG has used two shades of black – Metal Black and Metal Ash – to highlight the different visual elements of the SUV like the badging and inserts. And for some contrast, the company has also added red accents on the headlamps, callipers, and front and rear bumper. The SUV features a roof rail, smoked black taillight, window surround, fender, and fog garnish, which also get the black treatment.

Inside, the SUV continues to get the all-black treatment with more red accents, and dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with red stitching. Other features also include - a dual panoramic electric sunroof, 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation features. The SUV continues to come with multiple modes and MG says that the 4WD system has also been updated, and it now features the BorgWarner transfer case, an electronic shift-on-the-fly technology.

MG claims that the new Gloster Blackstorm is also equipped with 30 intuitively designed safety features including 11 Level -1 ADAS functions. Some of its key features include - Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Driver Fatigue Reminder System.

Under the hood, the SUV comes with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is offered in both a standard turbo and a twin-turbo option. The 2WD variants are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine while the 4WD variants get a more powerful twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine. The unit in the 2WD models makes 161 bhp and 375 Nm while the twin-turbo unit develops 215 bhp and 480 Nm of torque. Both options get an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

The MG Gloster range is now priced from Rs. 32.60 lakh to Rs. 41.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).