MG Gloster Super Discontinued; SUV Now Available In Two Variants

MG Motor India has streamlined the variant line-up for its flagship the Gloster SUV in India. The SUV is now only available in the Sharp and Savvy trim levels with the entry-level 'Super' variant now discontinued.



The Gloster Sharp is exclusively offered in a 7-seater configuration in two-wheel drive and carries a price tag of Rs 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Savvy trim is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater options, with the choice of 2WD or 4WD. Prices for the Gloster Savvy, meanwhile range from Rs 39.60 lakh up to Rs 42.38 lakh (ex-showroom).



MG has made no changes to the engine line-up for the SUV Gloster. The 2WD variants are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine while the 4WD variants get a more powerful twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine. The unit in the 2WD models is good for 161 bhp and 375 Nm while the twin-turbo unit develops 215 bhp and 480 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.



In terms of equipment, the MG Gloster Sharp packs in almost all the bells and whistles. Equipment on offer includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with connected car tech, powered front seats, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, driver seat ventilation, wireless phone charger, PM 2.5 air filter, hands-free tailgate opening feature, rain-sensing wipers and more. It also packs in some ADAS functions such as lane change assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.



The Savvy meanwhile adds in some additional ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and lane change warning.

MG Gloster competes directly with the popular Toyota Fortuner in the Indian market.