MG Comet EV Launch; Variants Explained

Prices for all variants of the MG Comet EV are out. There are three variants on offer – Pace, Play and Plush. The Pace is priced at Rs. 7.98 lakh, while the Play is priced at Rs. 9.28 lakh and the top-spec Plush variant is priced at Rs. 9.98 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and do note that the prices are introductory for the first 5,000 bookings and then, they are likely to see an increase. Bookings for the Comet EV have begun already and MG says that deliveries will begin on May 22, 2023.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) MG Comet EV Pace Rs 7.98 lakh MG Comet EV Play Rs 9.28 lakh MG Comet EV Plush Rs 9.98 lakh

The Comet EV comes with a 17.3 kWh battery pack as standard, offering a claimed range of up to 230 km (IDC) on a full charge. The pack is paired with an electric motor that develops just 40 bhp and 110 Nm. The Comet however is only available with 3.3 kW AC charging, with no option to fast charge. The tech specs are common to all variants of the MG Comet. Having said that, let us take you through the features that are on offer, on all three variants.

MG Comet Pace

The Pace variant of the MG Comet is the base model and is offered with starlight black interior, steel wheels with covers, an illuminated MG logo and chrome door handles on the inside and outside. Other features include a 17.78 cm LCD screen that also functions as the instrument cluster, behind the steering wheel. The Pace variant also gets remote central locking, electric ORVMs, power windows, manual HVAC system and a foldable key. It misses out on an infotainment system and MG’s i-Smart connected car technology, which the other two variants get. Although, it does get two speakers and Bluetooth connectivity. in terms of convenience, it gets a 12 V socket and three USB ports without fast-charging capability. Safety features include dual airbags, an IP67 rated battery, ABS+EBD, rear parking sensors, LED fog lamps at the rear, follow-me-home headlights and a manual day/night IRMV. Plus, the car also gets ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

MG Comet Play

In addition to the features mentioned above, the Play variant of the MG Comet gets LED headlights and LED taillights, connecting lights at the front and rear, a space grey interior colour scheme, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 10.25-inch LCD touchscreen for infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 55+ connected car features with MG i-Smart. The three USB ports get fast-charging capability. The car misses out on a reversing camera and the Smart start system.

MG Comet Plush

The top-spec model, the Plush variant gets everything that the Play variant gets. In addition, the car gets a reversing camera and a digital smartphone based key, along with smart start system, where in you have to press the brake lever twice to start the car.