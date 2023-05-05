MG Comet EV Variant-Wise Prices Revealed; Deliveries Begin On May 22

MG Motor India has announced the complete, variant-wise pricing for the new Comet EV. Launched in India in April 2023, MG had, at that time, only announced the price of the base variant. Now, the carmaker has revealed that the Comet EV will be available in a total of three variants with introductory prices starting from Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are valid only for the first 5,000 bookings and will subsequently be hiked.

Here is a look at the full prices:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) MG Comet EV Pace Rs 7.98 lakh MG Comet EV Play Rs 9.28 lakh MG Comet EV Plush Rs 9.98 lakh

The Comet EV is available in three variants - Pace, Play, Plush

Also read: MG Comet: All You Need To Know



The entry-level Pace variant packs in all the basics in terms of safety tech along with a few additional features. Interestingly, the base variant gets a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, the higher variants get the larger 10.25-inch unit. The touchscreen infotainment system is also only available on higher variants. The base variant also gets an all-black interior, as opposed to the grey interior scheme on the higher variants. The mid-spec Play adds in the 10.25-inch touchscreen to offer a twin-screen layout on the dashboard and offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and i-Smart connected vehicle tech.

The top-spec Plush meanwhile adds in the Smart Start System (press the brake pedal twice to start up), a digital smartphone-based key and a reverse camera.

Also read: MG Comet Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.98 lakh



Twin 10.25-inch screen layout is only available from mid-spec variants; base variants get a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

MG has also announced service and buyback plans for the EV. The EV comes with standard warranty coverage of 3 years or one lakh kilometres along with 3 services with no labour charges, and 3 years of roadside assistance. The battery pack meanwhile has a 8-year, 1.2 lakh kilometre warranty. MG says that buyers will be offered over 80+ warranty and service plans to choose from, with prices starting at Rs 5,000.

Under the buyback plan, MG says that owners will be able to receive up to 60 per cent of the ex-showroom cost of the Comet EV if they sell it back to the company three years after purchase.

The diminutive EV is being targeted at urban buyers wanting a compact vehicle to use as a city runabout. The Comet EV comes with a 17.3 kWh battery pack as standard, offering a claimed range of up to 230 km (IDC) on a full charge. The pack is paired with an electric motor that develops just 40 bhp and 110 Nm. The Comet however is only available with 3.3 kW AC charging, with no option to fast charge.

Also read: MG Comet EV Review: Modern Day Gadget On Wheels



Comet EV offers seating for up to 4 people.

Bookings for the Comet EV will open at 12 pm on May 15 at dealerships and online, with deliveries to commence in a phased manner from May 22.