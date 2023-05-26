  • Home
  • News
  • MG Gloster Black Storm Special Editon Model To Be Launched In June

MG Gloster Black Storm Special Editon Model To Be Launched In June

The MG Gloster Black Storm is scheduled to arrive in showrooms by the beginning of June 2023
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
26-May-23 03:59 PM IST
Lead image gloster black storm.jpg
Highlights
  • This new variant draws inspiration from the current trend of blacked-out SUVs
  • It is based on the 4x4 variant and is expected to have a higher price
  • Previously, the brand had discontinued the entry-level 'Super' variant of the Gloster

The MG Gloster Black Storm, featuring an all-black colour scheme, is scheduled to arrive in showrooms by the beginning of June 2023. This new variant draws inspiration from the current trend of blacked-out SUVs, which have gained popularity in the market. It is based on the 4x4 variant and is expected to have a higher price. MG has teased the Black Storm edition of the SUV on its social media accounts. 

 

Also Read: MG Gloster Super Discontinued; SUV Now Available In Two Variants

 

The Black Storm Badging 

 

Visually, we expect to see complete blacked-out design elements, such as the grille, alloy wheels, roof rails, etc. The MG Gloster Black Storm is likely to come with a higher price tag as well, compared to the standard variants. This seems like MG's efforts to stay up-to-date with the current trend of black/dark edition models introduced by other brands, like Tata #Dark edition and Maruti Suzuki's Black range. By capitalising on the craze for all-black SUVs, MG Motor aims to cater to the evolving preferences of consumers.

Previously, the brand had discontinued the entry-level 'Super' variant of the Gloster, leaving buyers with only the option to choose the higher-spec Sharp and Savvy trims. The Gloster Sharp trim is exclusively available in a 7-seater configuration with two-wheel drive and is priced at Rs 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Savvy trim is offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater options, allowing customers to choose between 2WD and 4WD. The prices for the Gloster Savvy range from Rs 39.60 lakh to Rs 42.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Related Articles
MG Hector Shine Trim Reintroduced; Prices Start From Rs 16.34 Lakh
MG Hector Shine Trim Reintroduced; Prices Start From Rs 16.34 Lakh
8 days ago
MG Comet Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Commence In Phased Batches
MG Comet Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Commence In Phased Batches
10 days ago
MG Gloster Super Discontinued; SUV Now Available In Two Variants
MG Gloster Super Discontinued; SUV Now Available In Two Variants
13 days ago
MG Motor India Aims To Hand Over Majority Stake To Indian Suitors In 2-4 Years
MG Motor India Aims To Hand Over Majority Stake To Indian Suitors In 2-4 Years
15 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Plus Diesel AT for sale

2016 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
9.00 L
₹ 20,157/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
MG Gloster
Starts at ₹ 38.08 Lakh
0
7.8
10
c&b expert Rating

MG Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now