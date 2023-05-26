MG Gloster Black Storm Special Editon Model To Be Launched In June

The MG Gloster Black Storm, featuring an all-black colour scheme, is scheduled to arrive in showrooms by the beginning of June 2023. This new variant draws inspiration from the current trend of blacked-out SUVs, which have gained popularity in the market. It is based on the 4x4 variant and is expected to have a higher price. MG has teased the Black Storm edition of the SUV on its social media accounts.

The Black Storm Badging

Visually, we expect to see complete blacked-out design elements, such as the grille, alloy wheels, roof rails, etc. The MG Gloster Black Storm is likely to come with a higher price tag as well, compared to the standard variants. This seems like MG's efforts to stay up-to-date with the current trend of black/dark edition models introduced by other brands, like Tata #Dark edition and Maruti Suzuki's Black range. By capitalising on the craze for all-black SUVs, MG Motor aims to cater to the evolving preferences of consumers.

Previously, the brand had discontinued the entry-level 'Super' variant of the Gloster, leaving buyers with only the option to choose the higher-spec Sharp and Savvy trims. The Gloster Sharp trim is exclusively available in a 7-seater configuration with two-wheel drive and is priced at Rs 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Savvy trim is offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater options, allowing customers to choose between 2WD and 4WD. The prices for the Gloster Savvy range from Rs 39.60 lakh to Rs 42.38 lakh (ex-showroom).