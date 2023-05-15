MG Comet Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Commence In Phased Batches

MG Motors has announced the commencement of bookings for its smallest EV, the MG Comet. The EV will be available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Push. From May 15, 2023, customers can claim their spot on the waiting list for the latest EV in town for a nominal deposit of Rs 11,000. The bookings can be made online through MG Motor India’s website and across 30 authorised dealerships in the country. The deliveries are set to commence in phased batches from May 2023. car&bike has learned that in the first phase of deliveries, MG will focus on delivering the Comet EV in major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR.

First in the industry; Track and Trace your bookings until delivered

In addition to the order books opened, MG Motors has introduced a unique way of ‘tracking and tracing’ the status of their vehicles through the ‘MyMG’ app, the first in the industry to trace the status of their car bookings from their smartphones. MG claims that it is a fully transparent experience, from booking to delivery.

Commenting on the MG Comet EV booking announcement, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "MG Comet EV has been developed to cater to the specific needs of Indian urban consumers. With MG’s industry-first Track and Trace feature, we aim to put an end to the never-ending tussle for our customers to know about the status of their car booking. Customers will be able to experience their own MG Comet very soon."

The Comet EV comes equipped with a special package known as 3-3-3-8, which offers several benefits

The Comet EV is equipped with the MG e-Shield, an all-inclusive ownership package that takes care of repairs and service expenses. The package, known as 3-3-3-8, offers several benefits:

You get a warranty for 3 years or up to 100,000 kilometres.

Roadside assistance (RSA) is provided for 3 years.

You are entitled to 3 free labour services, covering the first three scheduled maintenance sessions.

The 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery, featuring an IP67 rating and Prismatic Cells, comes with a warranty of 8 years or up to 120,000 kilometres.

Furthermore, owners of the MG Comet EV have the option to select from a wide range of extended warranties and service packages. These packages are available at a starting price of Rs 5,000. With over 80 options to choose from, customers can find the package that suits their needs and budget.

There is a special inaugural price which is limited to the first 5000 bookings

Initially, the Comet EV will be available at a special inaugural price, starting at Rs 7.98 lakh for the Pace variant, whereas the Play and Plush variants come at Rs 9.28 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The offer is limited only to the first 5,000 bookings.