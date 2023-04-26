MG Comet: All You Need To Know

MG Motors launched its smallest-electric vehicle, the Comet, in India earlier today, with prices for the Comet starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While it might be the smallest EV on sale in India, MG boasts of this vehicle packing quite a punch and hope to disrupt the EV market in India with its new launch. So let us dive deeper into the MG Comet, and here's all you need to know about this electric vehicle.



Features

MG has loaded the Comet with features that will keep all its potential customers content, such as the synthetic leather seat in space grey, leather-covered steering wheel, keyless entry, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and power-adjusted OVRMs and tilt steering, all offered in the Comet.

Technology

For being such a tiny vehicle, the Comet certainly doesn't shy away from being ladened with technology. At the heart of the dashboard is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment that offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the i-SMART connect with over 55+ connected car technology, steering-mounted audio controls, three USB ports with fast charging capabilities and a digital key embedded in the mobile phone with the option of sharing the key with two people.

Safety

Since we Indians emphasise safety as one of our top priorities while purchasing our next vehicle, MG has filled the Comet with all the essential safety features. As standard, the EV offers dual airbags, ABS+EBD, a reverse parking camera with rear parking sensors, rear LED fog lights, TPMS, follow me home headlights and ISOFIX points at the rear seats.

Battery and Charging

The MG Comet comes with a 17.3kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 230 kilometres on a full charge. To charge the vehicle, MG offers a 3.3kW charger with the car that takes seven hours to charge from empty to 100 per cent, while using the same 3.3kW charger, it takes five hours to charge the Comet from 10 per cent to 80 per cent. However, as of now, MG still needs to confirm if the vehicle is compatible with a faster charger.

Customisation

This is the biggest party trick of the Comet; it's the customisation options MG offers, apart from the standard colour option such as Candy White, Aurora Silver and Starry Black. Customers can also opt for two dual-tone options: Candy White with Starry Black and Apple Green with Starry Black. Moreover, MG also has over 250+ combinations of stickers and graphics further to personalise the Comet to the buyer's taste.