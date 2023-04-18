Auto Shanghai 2023: Production MG Cyberster EV Roadster Revealed

MG Motor has unveiled the production all-electric Cyberster roadster ahead of it going on sale in global markets. Previously previewed by a concept of the same name in 2021, the Cyberster gets a classic roadster design with a long bonnet, two-seat cabin, fabric roof and a sleek profile.

Sticking with the design, MG says that the new roadster’s styling pays homage to the sports cars from the brand’s past. Compared to the 2021 concept, the production car features a much more staid design with elements such as the grille, headlamps and rear end notably toned down for production. The front bumper while still sporty, loses the concept’s edge-to-edge grille design in fav our of a central air vent low down on the bumper and two inset vents under the headlamps. The headlamps too get more production-oriented detailing losing the red tinting.

The slab-like vertical rear end of the concept too makes way for a sleeker, sportier design with a full-width lightbar and an integrated spoiler element. A folding soft-top roof hides away behind the roll bars while the cabin itself reveals a new design steering wheel and maroon upholstery.

MG has yet to confirm the powertrain details for the production model though as per reports, the Cyberster will be offered with both rear-wheel drive and twin-motor all-wheel drive with up to 536 bhp on tap.

The MG Cyberster Roadster will go on sale in international markets in 2024.