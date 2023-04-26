MG Comet Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.98 lakh

MG Motor India has finally launched its smallest EV, the MG Comet, at a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This is an introductory starting price and detailed variant-wise prices will be announced later. Bookings for the EV will begin from May 15. The compact electric car is based on the Wuling Air currently sold in Chinese markets. The Comet will be the brand’s second electric offering in the Indian market after the MG ZS EV that was first launched a few years ago.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to launch the MG Comet EV in India, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of urban mobility.

The car features a boxy design with a 3-door layout

While quirky and unlike anything else in the market, one can definitely say that the car looks contemporary in its own right. The car gets design features like LED daytime running lamps that run across the face of the vehicle and into the ORVMs along with connecting tail lamps. While the rest of the car is boxy, and not appealing in the traditional sense, it looks like something that people could get used to and even come to like over time.

The Comet is available with a variety of safety features

The younger crowd will appreciate the variety of bright, fashionable colour schemes and stickers that the car is available in. The MG Comet EV comes with safety features like Dual Front Airbags, ABS+ EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Reverse parking camera and sensors among others. What will also be appealing is the car’s interior which looks very well-built and premium.

The interior of the Comet is very well built and features a twin screen setup

The car's cabin features a twin-screen setup with one screen for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the centre console. The displays are 10.25 inches each and come with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Other features in the interior include a digital key with sharing for two and iSmart with a range of connected car features. While space is a factor, MG says that the car can easily seat 4 passengers inside without any hassle.

The Comet comes with a 17.3 kWh battery-pack which produces a range of 230 km on a full charge

The Comet EV comes with a 17.3 Kwh Lithium-ion battery pack, producing 41.42 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The estimated charging time from 0 to 100 per cent is 7 hours. The claimed range figures for the car are 230 km. On the hardware side, the car features disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. The car's suspension setup includes McPherson struts at the front and multi-link coil suspension at the rear. It is built on the new Global Smart Vehicle Electric platform (GSEV) from MG.

The Comet will be available with a variety of personalisation options

The car will be manufactured at MG’s Halol plant in Gujarat. Its main competitors in the market with respect to pricing will include the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.