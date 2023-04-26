MG Comet EV India Launch, Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

MG Motor India is set to launch the Comet EV in India today. MG’s smallest car to arrive in India, the Comet EV will also be the smallest EV to go on sale in the country – it’s smaller than the Tiago EV in dimensions.

The Comet EV has a three-door layout along with a boxy and upright design to maximise cabin space while minimising the footprint. The front fascia is characterised by a high-set LED lightbar sitting below the windscreen with the main headlamps positioned lower down. The cabin features a twin-screen setup, one for the central touchscreen infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster. The setup will come with connected car features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While official powertrain details have not been revealed by the manufacturer yet, we can speculate that it will share its unit with the Wuling Air, which comes with two battery pack options, a 17.3 kWh and a 26.7 kWh LFP pack, that both offer the same power output of 40 bhp. However, the 17.3 kWh version can travel 200 km on a single charge, while the larger battery offers a range of up to 300 km.

