MG Comet Electric Hatchback Revealed For Indian Market

MG Motor India has officially revealed its Comet electric hatchback based on the Wuling Air. The Comet EV will be the brand’s second EV launch in India after the ZS EV and will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Halol, Gujarat. Many more details about the car along with an official view of the interior are yet to be revealed by MG, and this will only be done at its launch which will likely take place in the next few months.

The Comet features a boxy design that is sure to turn heads while on road

The Comet is underpinned by MG’s GSEV platform and features a boxy design with a three-door layout that will surely turn heads while on road. The car will also be available in a special edition ‘Gamer’ variant which comes as a result of a collaboration with online video gamer Naman Mathur (MortaL). Teasers released by MG have revealed that the interior of the car will feature a twin display layout for the instrument panel and central touchscreen. The setup will come with connected car features like Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The interior of the car will feature a twin-screen setup

While details of the car’s powertrain haven’t been officially revealed by the manufacturer, we know for a fact that the Comet’s sister car, the Wuling Air comes with the option of two battery sizes- a 17.3 kWh and a 26.7 kWh LFP pack that both offer the same power output of 40 bhp. The 17.3 kWh version travels 200 km on a single charge while the larger battery manages a range of 300 km.